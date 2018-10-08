Around The NFL Podcast: Week 5 recap

In a room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler and Chris Wesseling -- react to a marvelous Week 5 of NFL action, including the Vikings' revenge was best served in Philly (3:00), Kansas City's defense steps up in a big AFC victory (7:55), Kevin Patra ends his two-year sabbatical from the show to discuss the Rams' gutsy win against NFC West rival Seahawks (17:30), then the heroes discuss Graham Gano's heroics against New York (37:00), Cleveland's stunning win versus Baltimore in OT (49:40) and lastly, DeAndre Hopkins' 'Larry Fitzgerald-like' catch seals Houston's Sunday Night Football win over the Cowboys (1:10:30)!