Graham Gano seals Panthers win with 63-yard FG

The Carolina Panthers escaped defeat Sunday afternoon on the strong, strong leg of Graham Gano.

Down 31-30 to the New York Giants with six seconds remaining, Gano kicked a 63-yard field goal to seal the 33-31 victory. The kick was the longest of Gano's career and just the sixth field goal of 63 yards or more in NFL history.

Gano's 63-yarder is also tied for the longest game-winning field goal in NFL history. Saints kicker Tom Dempsey knocked in a 63-yard field goal to beat the Lions, 19-17, in 1970.

"I'm happy that we got a kicker like that," Panthers quarterback Cam Newton said of Gano after the victory. "A wise man once told me a great quarterback is only as good as his kicker. Graham put the whole team on his back. Well, on his toe."