Injuries we're tracking from Sunday's Week 5 games

Here are the injuries we're monitoring on the fifth Sunday of the 2018 NFL season:

1. Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan is questionable to return versus the Buffalo Bills after suffering a foot injury in the second quarter.

2. Jacksonville Jaguars running back Corey Grant was carted off the field with a foot injury and has been ruled out against the Kansas City Chiefs. Left tackle Josh Wells suffered a groin injury in the second quarter and has been ruled out.

3. Chiefs linebacker Justin Houston has been ruled out after suffering a hamstring injury in the first half against the Jaguars. Safety Eric Murray has been ruled out with a lower leg injury. Linebacker Tanoh Kpassagnon (ankle) and safety Armani Watts (groin) are questionable to return.

4. Bills punter Corey Bojorquez suffered a shoulder injury and is questionable to return versus the Titans.

5. Denver Broncos cornerback Adam Jones suffered a leg injury and has been ruled out for the second half against the New York Jets.

6. Jets cornerback Buster Skrine has been ruled out with a head injury.

7. Miami Dolphins tackle Laremy Tunsil is in the concussion protocol and his return in the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals is questionable.

8. The Minnesota Vikings announced running back Dalvin Cook (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

9. Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller (hamstring) is expected to play, but running back Lamar Miller (ribs) and wide receiver Keke Coutee (hamstring) will be game-time decisions against the Cowboys tonight, according to NFL Network Insider Rapoport.

10. Los Angeles Rams linebacker Mark Barron (ankle) practiced well this week and should start today. Barring a setback, he's ready to make his season debut, according to Rapoport.

11. San Francisco 49ers running back Matt Breida (shoulder) and cornerback Richard Sherman are both expected to play against the Cardinals, sources tell Rapoport.

12. Seattle Seahawks defensive end Frank Clark (illness) is active for Sunday's game against the Rams. Safety Earl Thomas, who suffered a leg fracture last Sunday, will have surgery to have a rod inserted this week, a source told Rapoport. The procedure increases the chance of healing and lowers refracture rates. Thomas should be at 100 percent long before free agency.

13. The Arizona Cardinals announced wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (hamstring, back) is active against the 49ers. Defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche (foot) will not play.

14. The Los Angeles Chargers announced tackles Russell Okung (groin) and Joe Barksdale (knee) will not play versus the Oakland Raiders on Sunday afternoon.

15. Raiders guard Kelechi Osemele (knee) will not play versus the Chargers.