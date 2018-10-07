Eric Reid takes a knee during national anthem

Newly signed Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid continued his protest against social and racial injustice by taking a knee during the national anthem prior to Sunday's game against the New York Giants.

Reid, who was making his 2018 debut after signing with the Panthers on Sept. 27, was among the first players to take a knee during the anthem when he joined Colin Kaepernick on the San Francisco 49ers' sideline during the 2016 season.

Eric Reid (25) becomes first Panther player to ever kneel during national anthem. pic.twitter.com/gRPCwpz1cd â Scott Fowler (@scott_fowler) October 7, 2018

He continued his protests last season and later joined Kaepernick in filing a collusion grievance against the NFL after going unsigned during the offseason. That grievance remains in effect despite Reid's signing by the Panthers.

Reid told reporters last week the Panthers didn't ask him about his anthem plans prior to his signing and said he hadn't made a decision on what he plans to do during the anthem before games.

Panthers coach Ron Rivera said Reid's signing was a "football decision" founded upon getting the best player available after safety Da'Norris Searcy was lost for the season because of concussions. Quarterback Cam Newton told reporters last week he wasn't concerned about Reid's stances on social issues being a potential distraction for the team.

Reid started at safety for the Panthers on Sunday.