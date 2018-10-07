Vikings RB Dalvin Cook not expected to play vs. Eagles

The Minnesota Vikings likely won't have their feature running back for a second straight meeting with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Dalvin Cook is not expected to play Sunday in Philly, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.

Cook, who's listed as questionable and has been battling a hamstring injury since Week 2, was a game-time decision going into last Thursday's tilt against the Los Angeles Rams. He played only the first half, carrying the ball 10 times for 20 yards before taking in the second half on the sidelines of the Rams' 38-31 win.

He missed Minnesota's Week 3 blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills, watching his team run the ball just six times for a meager 14 yards.

Sitting out Sunday would continue a rough start to what was supposed to be a promising sophomore season for the former second-round pick out of Florida State. Cook ran for a franchise record 127 yards in his NFL debut and was averaging 88.5 yards per game and 4.7 yards per carry last year before tearing his ACL in Week 4. That obviously kept him out of the Vikings' NFL title game showdown with the Eagles in January.

Though Cook has only 98 rushing yards for the season and is averaging 2.7 yards a tote, he's Minnesota's leading rusher by a good margin. Latavius Murray has tallied four carries for three yards over the past two weeks. Now he'll probably be the one the Vikings turn to.