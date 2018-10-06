Roundup: Kareem Hunt fined $26.7K for illegal hit

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt said he prepared himself to be physical going into last Monday night's game against the Denver Broncos.

Well, that proved to be a gift and a curse. Hunt was fined $26,739 for unnecessary roughness, stemming from what the NFL's head of officiating deemed illegal lowering of the helmet, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

Hunt caught a screen pass out of the backfield and, after dodging two defenders, dropped his head into Denver safety Justin Simmons' face mask during the first quarter of the Chiefs' win.

Hunt was not flagged for the act, though NFL officiating head Al Riveron singled the play out in his weekly video review as one that should have been penalized because Hunt initiated contact by lowering his head.

Here are other fines that were handed out Saturday:

Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas was fined $13,369 for directing an obscene gesture toward his own sideline as he was carted off the field in the fourth quarter of a win versus the Arizona Cardinals, Pelissero reported.

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes was also fined $13,369 for unsportsmanlike conduct in a loss to the Los Angeles Rams last Thursday, Pelissero reported.

Chicago Bears defensive tackle Akiem Hicks was fined $33,425 for contact with an official, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Hicks was ejected for shoving an official in the second quarter of the Bears' win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday. The league already announced Hicks would not be suspended.