Cowboys place Frederick, Williams on injured reserve

The Dallas Cowboys are officially moving center Travis Frederick off of the active roster.

Frederick was placed on injured reserve, just over six weeks after being diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome, a disorder in which the immune system attacks the body's nervous system in response to illness.

The Pro Bowl center has not played in a game this season, but remained on the active roster. Joe Looney has filled in for Frederick.

Frederick said in September he didn't know when he would return to the field.

"It's a matter of time for that to happen, and unfortunately, I don't know what that time is," the center said at the time. "I think as long as I continue to keep my eyes forward and continue to work toward that, we're going to be in good shape."

Also headed to injured reserve is wide receiver Terrance Williams. The 29-year-old wideout has been bothered by a foot injury for two weeks.

Williams has just two catches for 18 yards to his name this season. The veteran has seen rookie Michael Gallup and newcomers Allen Hurns and Deonte Thompson steal his snaps.

Frederick and Williams are eligible to return to the active roster after Week 12.

Replacing them on the 53-man is defensive lineman David Irving, who was activated Saturday after serving his four-game suspension.