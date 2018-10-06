Rishard Matthews to work out for Browns, Cardinals

Free from Tennessee, Rishard Matthews is still in search of a new team, but that could change soon.

Matthews is scheduled to have workouts with two receiver-needy teams next week: the Cleveland Browns on Monday and the Arizona Cardinals on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old receiver was granted his release from the Tennessee Titans last week after requesting a way off the team. The front office tried to trade him but had no suitors.

Through three games in Tennessee this season, Matthews was on the field for 92 snaps and recorded just three receptions for 11 yards on six targets.

Cleveland could use another receiving threat after trading Josh Gordon to the New England Patriots earlier this season. Behind Jarvis Landry, rookie Antonio Callaway and Rashard Higgins have been the most targeted wideouts.

Arizona has sketchy receiver depth after future Hall of Famer Larry Fitzgerald. Chad Williams and rookie Christian Kirk are the Cardinals' second and third receivers, while J.J. Nelson has also seen snaps.