Broncos place King on IR, will release when healthy

The Marquette King era in Denver lasted but four games.

The Broncos are placing King on injured reserve and are expected to release the punter when healthy, NFL Network's James Palmer reported Saturday.

King missed practice all this week with a thigh injury and was listed as doubtful to play in Denver's game Sunday against the New York Jets.

The Broncos have reportedly promoted punter Colby Wadman from the practice squad to replace King. Wadman has not punted in a professional game after going undrafted out of UC Davis in 2017.

Denver signed King to a three-year deal this offseason after he was unceremoniously released from the Oakland Raiders, but the eccentric punter struggled in his first year in the Mile High City.

King ranks 20th among 31 qualified punters in net punting average (39.7). His 44.1 yards per punt is a career low.

"He's got to perform better," Broncos coach Vance Joseph said after Denver's loss to the Chiefs on Monday night. "We're at home and it's his job to flip the field. That isn't happening. He's got to play better."

Now due to injury and circumstance, King likely won't get another a chance in Denver.