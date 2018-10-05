Injuries: Randall Cobb ruled out for Packers on Sunday

Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen could be inching closer to a return, but he isn't playing in Sunday's game against the New York Giants.

Olsen, who is recovering from a fractured right foot, put in a limited practice Thursday to provide a glimmer a hope heading into the weekend. But he was officially ruled out by the team on Friday.

Earlier this week, both Olsen and Panthers coach Ron Rivera said the tight end was targeting a possible return in Week 6.

Other injuries we're tracking on this Week 5 Friday:

1. Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's divisional matchup with the Lions.

2. Texans coach Bill O'Brien said running back Lamar Miller (chest) is a game-time decision on Sunday vs. the Dallas Cowboys. Texans cornerback Kayvon Webster (Achilles) will make his debut with the Texans Sunday, per the team's official site.

3. Browns coach Hue Jackson told reporters cornerback Damarious Randall (heel) and linebacker Christian Kirskey (flu) will be questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens.

4. Giants linebacker Olivier Vernon (ankle) and tight end Evan Engram (knee) are out for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers.

5. Bengals running back Giovani Bernard will miss the next 2-4 weeks because of an MCL sprain, a source informed of the injury told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Running back Joe Mixon (knee) will return Sunday against the Miami Dolphins and receiver John Ross (groin) will not play.

Cincinnati placed tight end Tyler Eifert (ankle) and activated linebacker Vontaze Burfict to the 53-man roster.

6. Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring) and cornerback D.J. Hayden were officially ruled out for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Cornerback Tre Herndon (hamstring) is questionable for the game.

7. New York Jets cornerback Trumaine Johnson (quad), tight end Neal Sterling (concussion) and wide receiver Charone Peake (hamstring) will not play against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Safety Marcus Maye (ankle/foot) is questionable.

8. Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker (quadricep) is questionable and defensive end Cameron Wake (knee) is doubtful for Sunday against the Bengals. Safety Reshad Jones (shoulder) is questionable.

9. Denver Broncos offensive tackle Jared Veldheer (knee) will not play against the New York Jets and punter Marquette King (thigh) is listed as doubtful.