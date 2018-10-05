Injuries: Greg Olsen has chance to return this week

Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen could be inching closer to a return, perhaps as soon as Sunday's game against the New York Giants.

Olsen, who is recovering from a fractured right foot, put in a limited practice Thursday to provide a glimmer a hope heading into the weekend.

"The fact that Olsen practiced yesterday, probably going to practice today, barring any setbacks could in fact be ready to go on Sunday is remarkable," NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday on Good Morning Football.

Earlier this week, both Olsen and Panthers coach Ron Rivera said the tight end was targeting a possible return in Week 6.

Friday will help clear the air, and all eyes will be on the Panthers' injury report as the team will designate the tight end's practice participation level and game status for Week 5.

Other injuries we're tracking on this Week 5 Friday:

1. Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's divisional matchup with the Lions.