JESS GLYNNE TO PERFORM LONDON GAMES KICKOFF CONCERT, PRESENTED BY GoUSA TV

JESS GLYNNE, one of the UK's biggest music stars, will get the NFL's season of action at Wembley Stadium off to a rousing start when she performs the London Games Kickoff Concert, presented by GoUSA TV, on Sunday, October 14.

The owner of seven UK number one singles, more than any British female artist in history, Jess will take to the stage before the Seattle Seahawks and Oakland Raiders meet in the first of the NFL's three regular-season games in London (6:00 p.m. UK kickoff).

The Grammy Award-winner has captivated fans around the world with her powerful vocals, combining elements of pop, soul, R&B and house music. She has sold more than 13 million singles worldwide and her debut album, I Cry When I Laugh, released in 2015, sold more than one million copies in the UK alone.

Her second album, Always In Between, will be released on Atlantic Records on Friday, October 12, featured the number one single, 'I'll Be There' and current smash hit 'All I Am'.

"GoUSA TV is a key part of Brand USA's strategy to immerse audiences in rich content about the United States that puts creativity, culture and entertainment first. Sponsoring the London Games Kickoff Concert is the perfect opportunity to showcase that platform," said Christopher L. Thompson, President and CEO of Brand USA.

"Music has always been one of the unique attractions the United States has to offer visitors from around the world, and we are thrilled to bring the power of music to our partnership with the NFL. We hope that Jess Glynne's millions of fans will be inspired to visit the USA as a result and experience our unique football culture first-hand."

The Seahawks-Raiders game will air live on BBC Two from 5:30 p.m. and on Sky Sports Action from 5:00 p.m., with live coverage in the United States on FOX.

The London Games Series continues on October 21, when the Los Angeles Chargers host the Tennessee Titans, and October 28, with the Jacksonville Jaguars taking on defending Super Bowl champions Philadelphia Eagles.