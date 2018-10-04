NFL Fantasy Live Podcast: What is the what?

Marcas Grant and Michael Fabiano are in studio to preview all things fantasy football for Week 5! Fabs and Eddie Spaghetti first talk about how great the Yankees win was to advance to the ALDS (:23). The guys start off with the biggest breaking news of the day such as Joe Mixon returning to practice for the Bengals and the Jaguars ruling out Leonard Fournette this week (3:55). Then Marcas and Fabs give their Week 5 fantasy football preview for each game of the week (12:10). Finally, Eddie Spaghetti gives his "Delirious" fantasy pick of Week 5 (1:19:00) and reads some Mailbag Tweets to Marcas and Fabs (1:21:00).

