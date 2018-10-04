DDFP: Week 5 Red Challenge Flag picks; 'Use Your Noodle'

Dave Dameshek is joined in Studio 66 by Matt "Money" Smith and Patrick Claybon to get you ready for the Week 5 slate of NFL action. First up the guys ask Eddie Spaghetti about his Yankees advancing to the ALDS and Money reads one of his Tweets (8:02). Next up, Spaghetti plays a game of Use Your Noodle with the group to see who can name the most quarterbacks who were selected first overall (21:04). Shek then brings up his point about how much NFL head coaches matter this season (28:15). Finally the guys make their Week 5 Red Challenge Flag Picks (45:55).

