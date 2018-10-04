Ramsey on Tyreek Hill: It's not WR vs. CB matchup

Sunday's matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Kansas City Chiefs has some additional flavor to an already fascinating game.

In one corner, fans are in store to watch one of the league's top offenses led by Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, while in the other corner sit the Jaguars, owners of the NFL's top ranked defense.

A spicy sidebar battle, however, has been brewing in recent days between two of the NFL's top young stars.

Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill told reporters Wednesday that he looks forward to the challenge of facing Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey, whom Hill respectfully called the "top dog" at the cornerback position in the league.

"He's a great player," Hill said. "Obviously, he thinks high of himself. He's all right, I guess. I can't wait to line up against him. I hope he presses me."

Hill had his say, but Thursday provided Ramsey an opportunity to send his own heat-seeking missile downrange.

"I just wished he would have picked a side," Ramsey said. "Either I'm just all right or I'm the top dog -- pick a side. If I'm the top dog, but I'm just all right, that means he doesn't think any corner in the league is good and that's not true."

Ramsey went on to say he also looks forward to seeing how the Jaguars' defense matches up against the Chiefs' offense, but it came with a couple of catches.

"I don't like how whoever has made it a matchup of me against Tyreek," Ramsey said. "He's good for what he does for their team."

The second catch? Well, Ramsey certainly didn't mince words and emphasized the difference between earning NFL honors at a natural position as opposed to a specialty.

"[Hill] made All-Pro as a return specialist -- let's get that right -- as a return specialist his rookie year," Ramsey said. "He went to two Pro Bowls as a return specialist, return specialist. In two years, I made All-Pro in my position as a corner. I went to the Pro Bowl as a corner, so it's not a wide receiver versus corner matchup. So, we can get that out of the way off the bat."

Whether Ramsey locks up exclusively on the explosive Hill, who has been clocked at sub-4.3 in the 40-yard dash, in defensive coverage throughout the game remains to be seen.

The Chiefs have other receiving weapons outside of Hill for the Jaguars to worry about in the form of wide receivers Sammy Watkins and Chris Conley and tight end Travis Kelce.

Nevertheless, the exchange through the media between Ramsey and Hill virtually ensures Sunday's game at Arrowhead Stadium will be must-watch TV in the event of a showdown on the field, where actions and production will speak louder than words.