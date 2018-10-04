Khalil Mack dominates gridiron... and jersey sales

Khalil Mack has dominated the 2018 season in various ways. The star pass rusher's elite defense has helped Chicago get to a 3-1 record. His growing popularity has led to him becoming the jersey-selling king of the NFL. Mack has led the league in jersey sales every week thus far. That'll happen when you play like the Defensive Player of the Year and have fans campaigning for your MVP consideration. It doesn't hurt that the Bears are leading the NFC North either. See which other gridiron stars have fans clamoring for their workplace threads in the list below.

NFL Shop Top 10 Jersey Sales (Sept. 6 â Oct. 2)

1. Khalil Mack

2. Baker Mayfield

3. Tom Brady

4. Carson Wentz

5. Aaron Rodgers

6. Saquon Barkley

7. Patrick Mahomes

8. Jimmy Garoppolo

9. Ezekiel Elliott

10. Odell Beckham Jr.

As expected, QBs are the most sought-after position and you'll notice that Mack is the only defensive player to crack the top 10. A handful of the league's most-storied franchises make up the five highest-selling teams in September. Mack's big boost has Chicago on top, while America's team is currently runner-up among the top-selling teams.

NFL Shop Top 5 Teams (September)

1. Chicago Bears

2. Dallas Cowboys

3. Philadelphia Eagles

4. New England Patriots

5. Pittsburgh Steelers

Other notable trends include the Browns' seeing the largest sales growth (+307%) in September -- what a difference a W makes. Will Baker Mayfield be able to get another win and knock Mack off the jersey king throne? We'll keep you posted. Check in next week for an update on NFL Shop's top-selling jerseys.