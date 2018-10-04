Injuries: Packers' top three receivers remain sidelined

The Green Bay Packers will practice Thursday without their top three receivers.

» Davante Adams is working with the rehab group on Thursday, coach Mike McCarthy said. The No. 1 receiver left Wednesday's practice with a calf injury.

»Randall Cobb remains sidelined with a hamstring injury. The wideout admitted he wasn't close to playing in Week 4 and continues to work with the rehab group.

»Geronimo Allison is still in concussion protocol after taking a blow in Sunday's win over Buffalo.

With the trio sidelined, rookies Marquez Valdes-Scantling, J'Mon Moore and Equanimeous St. Brown will get the bulk of the first-team reps during Thursday's practice. MVS is in line to play a key role if any of the receivers miss Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions. Valdes-Scantling played 58 snaps in Week 4, catching one pass for 38 yards.

If any or all of the Packers' top wideouts remain out Aaron Rodgers will be forced to lean on his rookies on the road against a division foe.

Other notable injury news we are tracking Thursday:

1. Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen was in pads and a helmet during practice, per Bill Voth of the team's official website. Initial reports had Olsen's injury keeping him out 4-5 weeks. Sunday marks week four. Cam Newton's favorite target might not be ready to return this week, but he's getting close.

Greg Olsen back practicing less than four weeks after refracturing his foot. pic.twitter.com/i1b4KLNCfH â Joe Person (@josephperson) October 4, 2018

2. Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry (heel) is the only player not practicing today, per the team's official site.