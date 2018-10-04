Hue Jackson recognizes Nick Chubb needs more carries

Cleveland Browns rookie running back Nick Chubb played just three offensive snaps against the Oakland Raiders, but he certainly knew what to do with them.

Chubb blasted the Raiders' defense with 105 yards rushing and two touchdowns on three carries, leading to Browns head coach Hue Jackson to address if something was holding back Chubb from seeing more touches.

"No, just have to give him more carries," Jackson said Wednesday, via Dan Labbe of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. "There is nothing holding him back. We just have to stick him out there."

Jackson has a balancing act to consider, of course, when it comes to his running game, which currently ranks second in the league (152.8 yards per game) through four games.

Carlos Hyde sits atop the depth chart and leads the Browns' running back group with 83 carries for 285 yards and five touchdowns on 177 offensive snaps. Hyde's primary backup for now is Duke Johnson, who has 12 carries for 40 yards on 122 snaps. Johnson also contributes in the passing game, and has 84 yards receiving on nine catches.

Meanwhile, Chubb has played just 15 total offensive snaps and turned them into 146 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 10 carries, averaging an eye-popping 14.6 yards per attempt.

"We need to do a better job of making sure that he has a series or two each half and go from there," Jackson said. "Nick Chubb is going to carry the ball. You said it, Carlos Hyde is the starter, and he is going to carry the ball, too."

The good news is that Jackson recognizes the offense has to find a way to get Chubb's explosive playmaking abilities on the field while maintaining the integrity of the running attack.

Whether the approach happens this week against the Baltimore Ravens remains to be seen, but it should be hard to keep Chubb on the sidelines going forward.

The rookie running back has shown through the first quarter of the regular season what he can do with limited touches, so now imagine what Chubb can accomplish with increased action.