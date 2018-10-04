Khalil Mack, J.J. Watt among Players of the Month

Now that Week 4 of the 2018 NFL season is over, here are the names that snagged the first Players of the Month honors:

AFC Players of the Month

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was named AFC Offensive Player of the Month after shining on the big stage Monday night. With the Chiefs down by 10 points in the fourth quarter, the second-year gunslinger led two touchdown drives, showing off the remarkable out-of-pocket accuracy and ball speed that earned him the starting gig in Kansas City and early-season MVP chatter. Mahomes threw for 192 yards outside of the pocket on Monday night, the most by any quarterback in the past decade.

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt was named AFC Defensive Player of the Month after flashing his gridiron powers last week with three sacks against the Giants. This week against the Colts, Watt piled up a pair of takedowns including a strip-sack of Andrew Luck at the Indy 5-yard line that set up Deshaun Watson's short scoring strike to DeAndre Hopkins. Any questions about Watt's ability to terrorize quarterbacks following two injury-ravaged seasons has been put to rest.

Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month after leading his team to victory over the Steelers with four field goals Sunday night.

NFC Players of the Month

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Month after torching the Minnesota Vikings for a career-best 465 yards and five touchdowns on 26-of-33 passing in a 38-31 victory. Goff's 158.3 passing rating was a personal best, and he became the first Rams QB to achieve at least 400 passing yards and five TDs in a single game since Norm Van Brocklin in 1951.

Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack was named NFC Defensive Player of the Month after completely wrecking the Buccaneers o-line play after play Sunday. The defensive end once again stuffed the stat sheet, compiling four tackles, one sack, one QB hit, one tackle for loss, one pass defended, and a forced fumble. His play was even more impressive than the numbers. Mack discombobulated the entire Bucs offense with unrelenting pressure. The Defensive Player of the Year frontrunner is worth every penny for the NFC North-leading Bears.

New Orleans kicker Wil Lutz was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Month after going 4 for 4 on field goals in their win against the Giants.

NFL Rookies of the Month

Atlanta Falcons wideout Calvin Ridley was named Offensive Rookie of the Month. The first-round pick has collected an astonishing six touchdown receptions in three games since -- the most in the league, and an NFL record for a rookie in his team's first four games. His reception and yardage totals (15 and 264, for a healthy 17.6 average) are nothing to sneeze at, either.

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard was named Defensive Rookie of the Month. He has already piled up four sacks, and two passes defensed and a fumble in just four games.