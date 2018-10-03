Melvin Gordon on Le'Veon Bell: 'I'm down in his corner'

Le'Veon Bell's exile from the Pittsburgh Steelers has been a polarizing topic for players and fans alike, but Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon has a strong opinion on the matter.

Speaking on the Rapsheet and Friends Podcast, Gordon told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport that he firmly supports Bell's decision to not sign his franchise tender in an effort to get a long-term contract extension.

"I agree with it to be honest because man, he touched the ball what 400-some times last year? And then to get the ball this year and they give it to him 400 more times you never know what can happen and you've seen with Earl [Thomas], it's just a dangerous game we play," Gordon said of Bell's decision to miss the opening of the season.

With some teams giving up on running backs even before they reach the age of 30, it's not a surprise that Gordon and Bell are on the same page. Guaranteed contracts are but a fantasy under the current collective bargaining agreement, and running backs only have so much time in the sweet spot of their careers to cash out.

Gordon, as one of the premier young running backs in the league, could see himself in a similar situation to Bell's after the 2019 season when his rookie deal expires. He believes Bell's actions could ultimately benefit him and other younger players who will be up for extensions in the years ahead.

"He's gotta go get what he needs to get," Gordon said. "He's setting the bar high for us, for the younger backs after us. So I'm down in his corner for whatever he does. Whatever he gets benefits us and helps the younger backs in the future.

"He just wants some security. He's got a daughter, he's got a lot going on, he's got a family to provide for," Gordon continued. "He's not trying to put anything at risk -- sometimes as a player you've got to be selfish and think about your family for a little bit. I don't feel like anybody should judge him for that."

Listen to Gordon's entire interview with Rapoport: