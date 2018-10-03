ATN Podcast: Top 10 MVP candidates after first-quarter

In a room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler & Chris Wesseling -- react to the latest NFL news, including -- Le'Veon Bell's potential Week 7 return (7:05), 'Suspension Return Week' starts and which returning players will have the biggest impact (10:00) & is bowling still in vogue...who bowls anymore (17:05)? The heroes are then "treated" to Marc's latest "Banned Phrase" (21:50), the heroes then dive into Wess's Top-10 MVP Candidates after the season's first-quarter mark (27:20) & lastly, the heroes preview Thursday night's match up (44:10).

Listen to the podcast below: