McKinley: I respect Big Ben 'but he hasn't seen me'

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger ranks first in the league in yards passing and is widely regarded as one of the NFL's top signal-caller.

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takkarist McKinley respects Roethlisberger, but McKinley believes his presence on the field will affect the Steelers' signal-caller during Sunday's game.

"Big Ben he's one of the best quarterbacks of all time, but he hasn't seen Takk McKinley and that's just me being honest," McKinley told reporters Wednesday, via Vaughn McClure of ESPN. "Great quarterback, respect him, but he hasn't seen me."

McKinley has every right to feel confident about his abilities heading into Week 5. The second-year pro's five sacks are currently tied for the second-most in the league with a pair of All-Pro pass rusher in Khalil Mack and J.J. Watt.

Still, McKinley isn't the first stout pass rusher Roethlisberger has faced on his 15-year career and McKinley won't be last.

What sets the 6-foot-5, 240-pound Roethlisberger apart from so many other quarterbacks around the league surrounds the ability to bring him down. Given his size and athleticism, Roethlisberger has proven time and time again he can easily escape pressure and possess the strength to punish arm tacklers.

Should McKinley have the opportunity to get his hands on Roethlisberger, he'll need to finish the job of getting the elusive and strong quarterback on the ground.