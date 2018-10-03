Deshaun Watson on pace to be sacked 68 times in '18

Please bow your head in prayer for Deshaun Watson.

The Houston Texans quarterback has taken an absolute beating through four games.

Coming off a torn ACL, Watson has been sacked 17 times, second-most in the NFL behind Buffalo Bills rookie Josh Allen (18).

Playing behind a porous offensive line, Watson has been pressured 57 times this season, tied for second-most in the NFL. Per Next Gen Stats, 34.5 percent of his dropbacks result in pressures.

"He's a very tough guy," Texans coach Bill O'Brien said, via the Houston Chronicle. "You know, some of it can be concerning, but it's some of the design of the plays. That's what we do. He's got good physical strength. There's certain things that we do not want him to take a hit on. There's other things that we do that he loves to do, and we like to call them and that's part of the way he plays.

"I think he's really smart about it for the most part when you look at how he deals with those plays. He gets his pads down or he ducks out of bounds. He's a very, very smart runner. So, that's something we try to build around."

Watson is currently on pace to be sacked 68 times and hit 172 times. Last season the Texans allowed 54 sacks, second-most in the NFL. Houston benched right tackle Julién Davenport (eight penalties) in favor of Kendall Lamm in Sunday's overtime win over Indianapolis. Watson was sacked seven times by the Colts.

Credit Watson from wiggling free from defenders often to get rid of the ball, or the numbers would be even worse than they currently portend.

The Texans quarterback will likely be on the run again this week when Houston takes on Demarcus Lawrence and the Dallas Cowboys pass rush.