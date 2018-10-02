MTS: First-quarter awards, Clemson WR Hunter Renfrow

Daniel Jeremiah & Bucky Brooks examine Patrick Mahomes' magical (and ambidextrous) performance in Denver (1:30) and compare Patrick's season to all-time greats' best years (4:15). After, DJ and Bucky reveal their First-Quarter awards (6:50) & discuss Earl Thomas' injury and LeVeon Bell's Week 7 return (12:25). The MTS guys then dissect a captivating weekend that was in college football (18:00) & welcome Clemson wideout Hunter Renfrow to the show (23:30) to discuss his game-winning catch in the 2017 National Championship (31:40).

Listen to the podcast below: