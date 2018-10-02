DDFP: Magic carpet ride around Week 4

Dave Dameshek leaves Studio 66 to sit on a magic carpet in the green screen room with Maurice Jones-Drew! Shek and MJD kibitz about if the Bears are for real (3:55), are Mike Tomlin and Mike McCarthy on the hot seat (12:00) and the Steelers struggling without Le'Veon Bell (17:15). Next, Shek goes to his office for the Week 4 exit interview with David Carr (29:21). The Daves talk about the Raiders getting their first win (30:10), how great coaches seem to be emerging as the most important part of a team in today's NFL (36:40) and who was more impressive Josh Rosen or Baker Mayfield (43:20)?

Listen to the podcast below:

Subscribe on: Apple Podcasts & Google Play