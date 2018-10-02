Rams waive Sam Ficken, sign K Cairo Santos

The Los Angeles Rams are making another kicker change as they wait for Greg Zuerlein to get healthy.

The Rams waived stand-in Sam Ficken and signed veteran Cairo Santos, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday.

L.A. also worked out Kai Forbath on Tuesday but opted to go with Santos.

Santos went 4 of 5 in spot duty for the Bears and Chiefs last season and spent 2014-2016 as Kansas City's main place kicker.

On Monday, coach Sean McVay said there was a chance Zuerlein could return for Week 5 against the Seahawks. The kicker moves indicate the team remains in wait-and-see mode.

The Rams signed Ficken earlier this month after Zuerlein suffered a groin injury in Week 2. In two games, the 25-year-old Ficken missed two of three field-goal attempts, including one in Thursday night's win that kept the Minnesota Vikings within striking distance.

With a loaded roster, the kicking situation has been L.A.'s lone weakness. They'll attempt to try to patch the leak before Zuerlein's return.