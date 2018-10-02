2019 NFL Draft order, team needs: Bills, Broncos slide into top 10

This is a look at the first-round order of the 2019 NFL Draft through Week 6. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as a tiebreaker. Keep in mind -- teams 21-32 would make the playoffs if the season ended today. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.

We've added three needs for each team to the mix this time around in our weekly look at where things stand in the 2019 draft order. Now, keep in mind -- these needs will evolve over the course of the season and beyond, as personnel moves are made (the trade deadline is a couple weeks away), areas that look troubling now begin to stabilize and perceived strengths begin to fray before the regular season winds to a close in a few months.

This is simply a snapshot of what those needs could be when we reach that point.

As for the draft order, the teams that occupied the top five a week ago still occupy those spots this week, with some minor shuffling. The big movement takes place outside of the top five, with three teams sliding into the top 10.

Arrows indicate how far up or down a team has moved relative to last week.

PICK 1 49ers Record: 1-5 (.543 strength of schedule)

Previous week: No. 1

Next opponent: Rams

Biggest needs: Edge rusher, CB, WR.



While this is not where 49ers fans expected to be at the outset of the season, the injury to Jimmy G has put them in position to address their biggest need with one of the top players available in the 2019 draft, which is expected to be rich with D-line talent. (Yes, they could spend their top pick on a D-lineman for the fourth time in five years.) A big receiver for Garoppolo would be a nice get, as would a corner who can start opposite Richard Sherman.

PICK 2 Giants 2 Record: 1-5 (.559)

Previous week: No. 4

Next opponent: at Falcons

Biggest needs: QB, edge rusher, OT.



The decision to take Saquon Barkley instead of a QB at No. 2 in this year's draft is already being second-guessed. This team has to find its answer under center, provide that player with better protection than what's been given to Eli Manning and then beef up a pass rush that's produced a league-low seven sacks this season.

PICK 3 Colts 1 Record: 1-5 (.571)

Previous week: No. 2

Next opponent: Bills

Biggest needs: WR, CB, DL.



There are plenty of holes to fill here. The supporting cast for Andrew Luck, especially at receiver, has to improve before the Colts will be able to compete in a division that's mired in mediocrity right now.

PICK 4 Cardinals 1 Record: 1-5 (.574)

Previous week: No. 3

Next opponent: Broncos

Biggest needs: OL, WR, DL.



The Cardinals have their QB. Now they need to build around him. They have one of the league's worst offensive lines, and this might be the final season for Larry Fitzgerald.

PICK 5 Raiders Record: 1-5 (.597)

Previous week: No. 5

Next opponent: On bye

Biggest needs: Edge rusher, DB, RB.



The Raiders, with a league-low seven sacks, can begin the business of replacing Khalil Mack this offseason. The secondary -- cornerback and safety -- must be addressed and Oakland's top two rushers, Marshawn Lynch and Doug Martin, have contracts that expire in 2019.

PICK 6 Bills 8 Record: 2-4 (.583)

Previous week: No. 14

Next opponent: at Colts

Biggest needs: OL, WR, DT.



The mission: give Josh Allen more weapons and better protection. There could be some big holes to fill with Kyle Williams and Kelvin Benjamin in the final year of their deals.

PICK 7 Falcons 1 Record: 2-4 (.591)

Previous week: No. 6

Next opponent: Giants

Biggest needs: DT, OG, edge rusher.



There's no doubt injuries played a role in the bottom dropping out of the Falcons' defense, but that side of the ball still has to be the primary focus in the offseason. The defensive line needs to get better -- inside and outside -- and Grady Jarrett is due to become a free agent.

PICK 8 Broncos 4 Record: 2-4 (.611)

Previous week: No. 12

Next opponent: at Cardinals

Biggest needs: QB, CB, OL.



Case Keenum, ranked as the league's No. 31 QB by Pro Football Focus and No. 29 in ESPN's QBR, hasn't carried over the magic from last season. It's back to the drawing board at QB. Defensively, this team is lost right now. They need to get better in the trenches on both sides of the ball, and the team's starting corners are due to hit the market in consecutive years ( Bradley Roby in 2019, Chris Harris Jr. in 2020).

PICK 9 Lions 1 Record: 2-3 (.483)

Previous week: No. 10

Next opponent: at Dolphins

Biggest needs: Edge rusher, LB, TE.



The defense could use upgrades at every level, but with the injured Ziggy Ansah playing on the franchise tag, the Lions should be searching for players that can help them get after the quarterback. They don't have a big-play threat at tight end and could give their offense a big boost by finding one.

PICK 10 Buccaneers 12 Record: 2-3 (.554)

Previous week: No. 22

Next opponent: Browns

Biggest needs: CB, S, OT.



Obviously, the defense is in disarray. The secondary needs to be rebuilt, and aside from Ali Marpet, the offensive line hasn't impressed this season. Starting OTs Donovan Smith and Demar Dotson are due to become free agents in consecutive years anyway (Smith in 2019, Dotson in 2020).

PICK 11 Browns Record: 2-3-1 (.557)

Previous week: No. 11

Next opponent: at Bucs

Biggest needs: OT, CB, WR.



It's all about putting better pieces around Baker Mayfield -- no team has allowed more sacks than Cleveland -- and shoring up a defense that's been gashed in two of the past three games. The areas of need for this team aren't blatantly obvious, which tells you how far they've come.

PICK 12 Eagles 5 Record: 3-3 (.357)

Previous week: No. 7

Next opponent: Panthers

Biggest needs: OT, CB, RB.



With Jason Peters pushing 37 years old and nursing a torn biceps, it's time for the Eagles to look to the future at offensive tackle. The defensive line, while a team strength, could use some reinforcements this offseason, especially if Brandon Graham departs, but arguably more pressing is the need at corner. Philly is desperate for help at running back.

PICK 13 Texans 5 Record: 3-3 (.389)

Previous week: No. 8

Next opponent: at Jaguars

Biggest needs: OL, S, CB.



Deshaun Watson is being protected by one of the league's worst offensive lines, and Houston is committing malpractice if it doesn't improve in that area. Edge rusher becomes a need if Jadeveon Clowney hits the market, but for now, the secondary is the bigger concern -- Kareem Jackson and Tyrann Mathieu are due to become free agents, and Kevin Johnson just hasn't been able to stay healthy.

PICK 14 Jets 3 Record: 3-3 (.414)

Previous week: No. 11

Next opponent: Vikings

Biggest needs: WR, edge rusher, CB.



The only wide receiver the Jets have signed through next season is Charone Peake (he of 20 career catches), so yeah, that will need to be addressed, although Gang Green can tender Robby Anderson as an RFA. Morris Claiborne and Buster Skrine are in their contract year, and a little more juice off the edge on defense wouldn't hurt.

PICK 15 Cowboys 6 Record: 3-3 (.441)

Previous week: No. 9

Next opponent: at Redskins

Biggest needs: WR, TE, DL.



This didn't look like a team badly in need of more offensive weapons against the vaunted Jaguars defense in Week 6, but on paper, they very much appear to have a shortage of quality targets for Dak. There'll be a gaping hole at defensive end if DeMarcus Lawrence leaves in free agency, and DT could require some remodeling, as well.

PICK 16 Seahawks 3 Record: 3-3 (.457)

Previous week: No. 13

Next opponent: On bye

Biggest needs: S, CB, OL.



The work of building a new legion in the secondary must continue this offseason, with Earl Thomas expected to be playing elsewhere after his falling out with the club. The much-maligned Seattle offensive line looked great against the Raiders' paltry pass rush in Week 6, but, unfortunately, they won't get such a manageable test every week.

PICK 17 Jaguars 3 Record: 3-3 (.528)

Previous week: No. 20

Next opponent: Texans

Biggest needs: WR, QB, OL.



Until Blake Bortles gets back to playing at least consistently solid football, QB has to be a consideration here. Whoever is under center for Jacksonville next season could use another big, physical target and more support from an O-line that just took a flier on Ereck Flowers.

PICK 18 Vikings 1 Record: 3-2-1 (.458)

Previous week: No. 17

Next opponent: at Jets

Biggest needs: OL, DT, LB.



This isn't a team with glaring voids, but there's certainly room for improvement up front on offense, particularly on the right side of the line. Will DT Sheldon Richardson and LB Anthony Barr depart in free agency?

PICK 19 Steelers 1 Record: 3-2-1 (.557)

Previous week: No. 18

Next opponent: On bye

Biggest needs: CB, ILB, edge rusher.



While Le'Veon Bell's expected departure would leave an opening for a James Conner sidekick in the backfield, the bigger concerns here are on defense. They could use a big, physical corner, a playmaker for the middle of the defense and more pass-rush help.

PICK 20 Dolphins 1 Record: 4-2 (.514)

Previous week: No. 19

Next opponent: Lions

Biggest needs: DE, QB, WR.



Ryan Tannehill is injured again, dealing with a shoulder injury that's left him day-to-day and a spectator in Miami's Week 6 game. He's yet to alleviate any doubts this season about his viability as a franchise QB. The Dolphins still need a receiver with size ( DeVante Parker, who's supposed to play that role, continues to disappoint in Year 4), and defensive end has to be a priority with Cameron Wake, in his contract year, set to turn 37 in January.

PICK 21 Titans 3 Record: 3-3 (.528)

Previous week: No. 24

Next opponent: at Chargers

Biggest needs: TE, OLB, OG.



Harold Landry looks like a steal as a second-rounder, but Tennessee could be in the market for another outside 'backer this spring with Brian Orakpo and Derrick Morgan in the final year of their deals. Delanie Walker will be coming off a severe ankle injury at age 35 and the Titans should be looking for a playmaker to at least complement him. Any offensive line that gives up 11 sacks in a game obviously has room for improvement, and for this group, it's on the interior.

PICK 22 Packers 7 Record: 3-2-1 (.439)

Previous week: No. T-15

Next opponent: On bye

Biggest needs: WR, S, edge rusher.



Clay Matthews, Randall Cobb and Ha Ha Clinton-Dix are each in the final year of their deals. The latter has already said he thinks he'll be playing elsewhere next season, while Cobb and Matthews are in decline.

PICK 23 Redskins 2 Record: 3-2 (.446)

Previous week: No. 21

Next opponent: Cowboys

Biggest needs: WR, DB, LB.



With Jamison Crowder in his contract year and Josh Doctson yet to show any signs of a breakthrough, Alex Smith could be longing for some weaponry at receiver. Washington could use a playmaker in the secondary and some depth in the front seven with Preston Smith and Pernell McPhee due to become free agents.

PICK 24 Panthers 4 Record: 3-2 (.448)

Previous week: No. 28

Next opponent: at Eagles

Biggest needs: S, edge rusher, OL.



This club has big names with expiring contracts this season, from Julius Peppers to Thomas Davis. Both starting safeties are in their contract year ( Mike Adams and recent signee Eric Reid). Strengthening the protection for Cam Newton is always a good idea, too, especially with Ryan Kalil's plan to retire after this season.

PICK 25 Raiders (via Bears) 2 Bears' record: 3-2 (.466)

Previous week: No. 27

Bears' next opponent: Patriots

Bears' biggest needs: OT, OG, DB.



See above (No. 5) for the Raiders' needs -- they acquired this pick in the Khalil Mack trade. QB is not included on Oakland's needs list, and I'm sure all the stakeholders in Oakland want things to work out with Derek Carr, but would anyone be surprised if Jon Gruden ultimately opts to make this a rebuild on an even grander scale?

PICK 26 Ravens 1 Record: 4-2 (.472)

Previous week: No. 25

Next opponent: Saints

Biggest needs: WR, edge rusher, ILB.



Is it weird to see edge rusher listed as a need for a team that racked up 11 sacks on Sunday? Yes, but hey, T-Sizzle is 36 and in the final year of his deal, as is the much younger Za'Darius Smith. Stud ILB C.J. Mosley is in his contract year, too. This club is still lacking a true No. 1 receiver.

PICK 27 Chargers 1 Record: 4-2 (.486)

Previous week: No. 26

Next opponent: Titans

Biggest needs: OT, DT, S.



The Chargers should be eyeing their next protector for Philip Rivers, and preparing for life after Brandon Mebane on defense. Tom Telesco struck gold with the selection of Derwin James, but could go back to the well again at safety to find a center fielder to complement him.

PICK 28 Bengals 2 Record: 4-2 (.500)

Previous week: No. 30

Next opponent: at Chiefs

Biggest needs: TE, LB, OT.



Tyler Eifert is on I.R. again, and he's due to become a free agent. The time has come to find a new safety valve for Andy Dalton at the position, and some better protection would be nice, too. Preston Brown could turn out to be just a one-year stopgap at linebacker.

PICK 29 Patriots 6 Record: 4-2 (.514)

Previous week: No. 23

Next opponent: at Bears

Biggest needs: DT, WR, QB.



With Cordarrelle Patterson, Chris Hogan and Phillip Dorsett due to hit free agency, and Josh Gordon scheduled to become a RFA and yet to prove himself reliable in the long term, this team should be looking for more help for Tom Brady again. New England might also be in the market for defensive tackles with Malcom Butler and Danny Shelton in their contract year. Brady continues to stare directly at Father Time and laugh, but the Pats should still be looking to pluck another young passer to develop behind him.

PICK 30 Packers (via Saints) 1 Saints' record: 4-1 (.375)

Previous week: No. 29

Saints' next opponent: at Ravens

Saints' biggest needs: CB, LB, TE.



See above (No. 22) for the Packers' needs. The Saints sent them this pick in their trade to move up for Marcus Davenport in the 2018 draft. Given the way Green Bay struggled against a Jimmy G-less 49ers team on Monday night, it's clear this team has some work to do in the draft, particularly on defense.

PICK 31 Chiefs 1 Record: 5-1 (.486)

Previous week: No. 32

Next opponent: Bengals

Biggest needs: CB, S, DL.



This squad still needs to find the playmaking corner it lost when it traded Marcus Peters, and could use more help at safety, whether Eric Berry regains his old form or not. Aside from Chris Jones, there's plenty of room for improvement up front.