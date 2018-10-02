2019 NFL Draft order, team needs: 49ers No. 1; Jaguars in top 10

This is a look at the first-round order of the 2019 NFL Draft through Week 8. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as a tiebreaker. Keep in mind -- teams 21-32 would make the playoffs if the season ended today. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.

As we hit the midway point of the 2018 season, there are six teams within striking distance of the No. 1 overall pick, with the 49ers, Giants, Raiders, Cardinals, Bills and Browns each having won two games or fewer.

One team with a clear path out of this race to the bottom (or the top, depending on how you want to look at it)? San Francisco, which will host its fellow one-win squads (the Raiders and Giants) back-to-back in the next two weeks.

So, yes, Thursday night's meeting between the Niners and Raiders doesn't have the sizzle it did in the offseason, when visions of Jimmy Garoppolo vs. Khalil Mack danced in our heads, but it has major implications for how the board will stack up when it's time to make picks next spring.

Here's the order heading into Week 9, along with the top three needs for each team.

Arrows indicate how far up or down a team has moved relative to last week.

PICK 1 49ers 2 Record: 1-7 (.574 strength of schedule)

Previous week: No. 3

This week's game: vs. Raiders

Biggest needs: Edge rusher, CB, WR



The Niners didn't manage to sack Josh Rosen in the second half of their collapse against the Cardinals (San Francisco led 15-3 early in the fourth quarter). Given their need at the position, where they're likely to be picking and the talent that's likely to be available, it won't be at all surprising if they spend their top pick on a defensive lineman for the fourth time in five years.

PICK 2 Giants 1 Record: 1-7 (.576)

Previous week: No. 1

This week's game: On bye

Biggest needs: QB, DL, OT



The Giants are set up to have their choice of QBs in the 2019 draft -- but will there be one worth taking this early? Something tells me Dave Gettleman isn't going to be pressured into addressing a certain position if he doesn't see value. He also has huge needs to address in the trenches on both sides of the ball. Gulp.

PICK 3 Raiders 1 Record: 1-6 (.546)

Previous week: No. 4

This week's game: at 49ers

Biggest needs: Edge rusher, DB, WR



This is just ... not good. They faded away in the fourth quarter against a fellow rebuilding team in the Colts. Oakland recorded two sacks in the month of October, so not surprisingly, no team has fewer sacks than the Raiders (seven) this season. Good luck with those picks, Jon.

PICK 4 Cardinals 2 Record: 2-6 (.500)

Previous week: No. 2

This week's game: On bye

Biggest needs: OL, WR, CB



If only the Cardinals got to play the 49ers every week. Both of their wins this season came against San Francisco. This offseason has to be all about building around Josh Rosen -- who made some big throws late against SF on Sunday -- starting with improving up front on offense.

PICK 5 Bills 1 Record: 2-6 (.557)

Previous week: No. 6

This week's game: vs. Bears

Biggest needs: OL, WR, CB



That was a highly respectable defensive performance by the Bills against the Pats, but, of course, this team doesn't have nearly enough offensive juice to hang with the New Englands of the world.

PICK 6 Browns 1 Record: 2-5-1 (.534)

Previous week: No. 7

This week's game: vs. Chiefs

Biggest needs: CB, WR, OT



The next head coach will be part of a group trying to build around Baker. They should start with getting him some better protection, and a big, physical WR1. Cleveland should be going back to the well at corner, too, even after drafting Denzel Ward fourth overall this year.

PICK 7 Jets 2 Record: 3-5 (.435)

Previous week: No. 9

This week's game: at Dolphins

Biggest needs: WR, edge rusher, OL



The offense has gone back to the pits over the last couple weeks, but a couple very winnable games are ahead for the Jets (at Miami, vs. Buffalo). It's hard to see this team getting over the hump, though, without more playmakers at the receiver position and the edge rusher they've long been seeking.

PICK 8 Colts 3 Record: 3-5 (.500)

Previous week: No. 5

This week's game: On bye

Biggest needs: WR, CB, DL



Sure, the record is not impressive even after back-to-back wins, but Colts fans have to like the trajectory their team is on right now. In the AFC South, with some smart free-agent moves and draft picks to give Andrew Luck a nice complement for T.Y. Hilton and a stouter defense, this club could be vastly improved a year from now.

PICK 9 Jaguars 2 Record: 3-5 (.516)

Previous week: No. 11

This week's game: On bye

Biggest needs: QB, WR, OL



Is Blake Bortles the only problem for this club? Heck no. But the time has come for Jacksonville to find a potential replacement this offseason, and give whoever is under center a better supporting cast on offense.

PICK 10 Broncos 4 Record: 3-5 (.581)

Previous week: No. 14

This week's game: vs. Texans

Biggest needs: QB, CB, OL



The next four games for the Broncos -- Texans, Chargers, Steelers, Bengals. A difficult stretch for a team that has played tough against elite squads like the Rams and Chiefs this month, but has yet to prove it's ready to beat those clubs. Case Keenum had one of his best games of the year on Sunday, and it still wasn't enough.

PICK 11 Lions 5 Record: 3-4 (.462)

Previous week: No. 16

This week's game: at Vikings

Biggest needs: Edge rusher, TE, DB



The Lions' defense could use upgrades at every level, as we saw on Sunday against the Seahawks. With Ziggy Ansah, who's once again battling injury, playing on the franchise tag, the Lions should be searching for players who can help them get after the quarterback. They need to get more from the tight end position, as well.

PICK 12 Titans Record: 3-4 (.491)

Previous week: No. 12

This week's game: at Cowboys

Biggest needs: WR, TE, OLB



Until this offense gets a spark from a pass catcher, it's hard to see it rising from the middle of the pack. The first place to look will be at wide receiver or tight end, as Delanie Walker will be coming off a severe ankle injury at age 35 next season. Tennessee could also be in the market for another outside 'backer this spring with Brian Orakpo and Derrick Morgan in the final year of their deals.

PICK 13 Raiders (via Cowboys) 3 Cowboys' record: 3-4 (.500)

Previous week: No. 10

This week's Cowboys game: vs. Titans

Cowboys' biggest needs: TE, DL, S



See above (No. 3) for the Raiders' needs -- they acquired this pick in the Amari Cooper trade. Dallas should still be scouting for future Dak targets, even after the acquisition of Cooper. There's plenty of room for improvement at safety, and DeMarcus Lawrence is in a contract year, as he's playing on the franchise tender.

PICK 14 Falcons 1 Record: 3-4 (.548)

Previous week: No. 13

This week's game: at Redskins

Biggest needs: DT, OG, edge rusher



Can Atlanta keep rolling with three of the next four games on the road? The defense looked good for the first time since Week 1 in their last time out, but that side of the ball still has to be the primary focus in the offseason. The defensive line needs to get better -- inside and outside -- and Grady Jarrett is due to become a free agent.

PICK 15 Buccaneers 3 Record: 3-4 (.558)

Previous week: No. 18

This week's game: at Panthers

Biggest needs: CB, S, QB



What a mess. Unless Jameis Winston suddenly figures things out, the Bucs could be going back to the drawing board at QB this offseason. Then again, he might not get another chance to do so with Tampa Bay, which is turning back to 35-year-old free-agent-to-be Ryan Fitzpatrick at QB. The defense continues to stink up the joint (no team has allowed more points this season). Remember when the Bucs were 2-0?

PICK 16 Eagles 8 Record: 4-4 (.425)

Previous week: No. 8

This week's game: On bye

Biggest needs: OT, CB, RB



The Eagles are banged up right now at tackle, and with Jason Peters pushing 37 years old, it will be time for them to look to the future at the position in the offseason. The defensive line, while a team strength, could use some reinforcements, especially if Brandon Graham departs, but arguably more pressing is the need at corner. Philly is desperate for help at running back.

PICK 17 Dolphins 2 Record: 4-4 (.500)

Previous week: No. 19

This week's game: vs. Jets

Biggest needs: DE, QB, WR



The season's certainly not over for Miami at 4-4, but they have to find a way to become more dynamic on offense this offseason and boost a pass rush that failed to record a sack last week against one of the league's most porous offensive lines in Houston.

PICK 18 Ravens 2 Record: 4-4 (.517)

Previous week: No. 20

This week's game: vs. Steelers

Biggest needs: WR, edge rusher, ILB



It's weird to see edge rusher listed as a need for a team that leads the league in sacks, but Terrell Suggs is 36 and in the final year of his deal, as is the much younger Za'Darius Smith. Stud ILB C.J. Mosley is in his contract year, too. This club still lacks a true No. 1 receiver.

PICK 19 Packers 4 Record: 3-3-1 (.519)

Previous week: No. 23

This week's game: at Patriots

Biggest needs: WR, S, edge rusher



The Pack has to win in Gillette to avoid hitting the halfway mark of its season below .500? Yeesh. Oh, and some huge personnel decisions await, with Clay Matthews, Randall Cobb and Ha Ha Clinton-Dix all in a contract year.

PICK 20 Vikings 5 Record: 4-3-1 (.476)

Previous week: No. 25

This week's game: vs. Lions

Biggest needs: OL, DT, LB



Week 8 highlighted the need for more help on the offensive line, with the Saints pushing around the Vikes' front five to record four sacks and five other QB hits. Minnesota will have to make decisions about free agents-to-be Sheldon Richardson and Anthony Barr this offseason, too.

PICK 21 Seahawks 6 Record: 4-3 (.462)

Previous week: No. 15

This week's game: vs. Chargers

Biggest needs: S, CB, OL



Seattle is on a roll, winning four of its last five. When things are clicking like this, perceived weaknesses (or areas of need) suddenly look more like strengths, but it's still expected that come the offseason, they'll be looking for help in the secondary, and have room to improve at spots like the offensive line and wide receiver.

PICK 22 Raiders (via Bears) 5 Bears' record: 4-3 (.481)

Previous week: No. 17

This week's Bears game: at Bills

Bears' biggest needs: OT, OG, DB



See above (No. 3) for the Raiders' needs -- they acquired this pick in the Khalil Mack trade. Chicago's defense got back on track against the Jets on Sunday, and as long as it keeps that up ... the schedule sets up pretty favorably -- of their next five games, only one is against a team with a winning record. Not the best news for Raiders fans hoping this pick ends up inside the top 20.

PICK 23 Texans 2 Record: 5-3 (.403)

Previous week: No. 21

This week's game: at Broncos

Biggest needs: OL, S, CB



Kudos to the Texans' offensive line -- for the first time in his career, Deshaun Watson went a full game without being sacked in the Texans' Week 8 win over the Dolphins. A much tougher test for the unit awaits in Von Miller and Bradley Chubb, though.

PICK 24 Bengals 2 Record: 5-3 (.558)

Previous week: No. 22

This week's game: On bye

Biggest needs: TE, LB, OT



Cincinnati is now ranked dead last in defense (447.8 yards per game). A playmaking linebacker could go a long way toward improving things on that side of the ball, while Andy Dalton could benefit from better protection as well as a threat who can attack the seams with Tyler Eifert injured again and in a contract year.

PICK 25 Steelers 1 Record: 4-2-1 (.500)

Previous week: No. 24

This week's game: at Ravens

Biggest needs: CB, ILB, edge rusher



While the expected offseason departure of Le'Veon Bell will get all the attention, the biggest draft needs for this team are on the defense, where they should be looking for help at every level but with a focus on improving the secondary.

PICK 26 Redskins 1 Record: 5-2 (.452)

Previous week: No. 27

This week's game: vs. Falcons

Biggest needs: WR, DB, LB



Washington has not had a wide receiver gain more than 63 yards in a game this season, yet, here they are, comfortably in first place in the NFC East. They are not a part of the high-flying offenses of 2018, but they keep winning. A big target on the outside would sure be nice, though.

PICK 27 Chargers 1 Record: 5-2 (.454)

Previous week: No. 28

This week's game: at Seahawks

Biggest needs: OT, DT, S



The Chargers should be eyeing their next protector for Philip Rivers, and preparing for life after Brandon Mebane up front on defense. Tom Telesco struck gold with the selection of Derwin James, but could go back to the well again at safety to find a center fielder to complement him.

PICK 28 Panthers 2 Record: 5-2 (.472)

Previous week: No. 26

This week's game: vs. Bucs

Biggest needs: S, edge rusher, OL



The offensive line will require some attention, with Ryan Kalil planning to retire after the season. A couple more things to watch: Who'll be getting after the passer and providing the last line of defense? DE Julius Peppers and S Mike Adams are both over the age of 37 and in the final year of their deals, while S Eric Reid joined the team on a one-year contract.

PICK 29 Patriots Record: 6-2 (.500)

Previous week: No. 29

This week's game: vs. Packers

Biggest needs: DT, WR, LB



Finding another weapon or two for Tom Brady has to be a top priority with Darren Andrews, Braxton Berrios, Matthew Slater and Julian Edelman as the only wide receivers under contract beyond this season. They should be looking to add playmakers at every level of the defense, and a QB to groom behind Brady.

PICK 31 Chiefs Record: 7-1 (.492)

Previous week: No. 31

This week's game: at Browns

Biggest needs: CB, S, DL



Clearly, the biggest needs for this team are on defense, but things are looking up on that side of the ball. The Chiefs have allowed just 33 points in their last two games, and they get the two-win Browns and Cardinals in their next couple outings. ... Scary to think about how dominant this team could be a year from now if they make a couple big-time defensive additions in the offseason.