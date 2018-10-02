2019 NFL Draft order: Cardinals atop board, Lions in second slot

This is a look at the first-round order of the 2019 NFL Draft through Week 4. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as a tiebreaker. Keep in mind -- teams 21-32 would make the playoffs if the season ended today. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.

The Cardinals are alone at the top of the draft order with a quarter of the season now complete. However, this is no time to crown winless Arizona as the future possessors of the No. 1 overall pick, not with nine 1-3 teams still just a twist and turn away from the driver's seat. Fortunes are sure to change for some teams, whether they started ice cold or red hot. Interestingly, almost every club with one win or fewer through Week 4 is unlikely to be in the market for a quarterback next offseason. BPA strategies (and trade speculation), start your engines!

With 205 days (but who's counting? ... Oh, that's right. We are.) until Nashville hosts the 84th annual NFL Player Selection Meeting, here's where things stand.

Note: Divisional or conference tiebreakers were used to break ties between the Eagles and Seahawks, Broncos and Chargers, and Jaguars and Dolphins since the ties couldn't be broken by record or strength of schedule.

PICK 1 Cardinals Record: 0-4 (.733 strength of schedule)



Next opponent: at 49ers



As the last team without a victory, Arizona certainly has the look of a franchise that will be drafting somewhere in the top 10 next spring. The Cards only need to watch their 2018 first-round pick, coming off a promising first career start, for reason to hope, though.

PICK 2 Lions Record: 1-3 (.375)



Next opponent: Packers



Teams with healthy franchise QBs in their prime don't typically find themselves this high up on the draft board. However, any potential climb out of the hole Detroit currently occupies will look much steeper with a home loss to an NFC North rival on Sunday.

PICK 3 Texans Record: 1-3 (.438)



Next opponent: Cowboys



The offensive line is clearly an area of need for Houston. Will the Texans have a hole to fill up front on the other side of the ball in the offseason, too? Jadeveon Clowney is in the final year of his rookie deal, but his performance on Sunday (two sacks, two other tackles for loss, fumble recovery for TD vs. the Colts) is a good example of why the Texans might not be willing to let him walk.

PICK T-4 Jets Record: 1-3 (.531)



Next opponent: Broncos



Unless the Jets can quickly right the ship after dropping three straight, they're likely to be picking inside the top 10 for the fourth time in five years.

PICK T-4 49ers Record: 1-3 (.531)



Next opponent: Cardinals



I'm sure Niners fans don't want to hear this right now, not with the image of Jimmy Garoppolo being carted away still fresh in their minds, but if you're going to lose Jimmy G early in the season, getting a top-10 pick out of the deal wouldn't be the worst thing.

PICK 6 Colts Record: 1-3 (.533)



Next opponent: at Patriots



The Colts are still rebuilding, which means they're likely to be drafting early and searching for more help for Andrew Luck on the offensive line, at running back and wide receiver, on defense. You get it. Everywhere.

PICK T-7 Bills Record: 1-3 (.563)



Next opponent: Titans



No QB has been sacked more than Josh Allen this season (18 times), and seven of those were courtesy of the Packers, who on Sunday became the first team to shut out the Bills in a decade. After Buffalo's stunning upset of the Vikings, Green Bay offered a reminder that this squad still has a long way to go.

PICK T-7 Giants Record: 1-3 (.563)



Next opponent: at Panthers



If things continue at this rate, the Giants will get another shot to replace Eli Manning with one of the top QB prospects available in 2019.

PICK 9 Raiders Record: 1-3 (.656)



Next opponent: at Chargers



The Raiders will be able to use their two first-round picks next year, one of which was acquired from the Bears in the Khalil Mack deal, to target a player who they hope will be a lot like ... Khalil Mack.

PICK 10 Falcons Record: 1-3 (.667)



Next opponent: at Steelers



Injuries obviously have taken a huge toll on Atlanta's defense, but after allowing 80 points in the last two weeks, it's hard to imagine the team not making that side of the ball a priority in the offseason.

PICK 11 Browns Record:1-2-1 (.406)



Next opponent: Ravens



I know they only have one win to their name, but for the first time in an eternity, the Browns are going to head into an offseason looking to build around a quarterback. That's progress.

PICK 12 Vikings Record: 1-2-1 (.531)



Next opponent: at Eagles



If they end up in a draft slot earlier than the bottom two picks of the first round -- reserved for the Super Bowl winner and runner-up -- this season will be considered a disappointment for the Vikings. The bar was set so high. On Sunday, the defending champs have a chance to deal Minnesota a jarring blow for the second straight season.

PICK 13 Steelers Record: 1-2-1 (.656)



Next opponent: Falcons



The perennial playoff contenders are in unfamiliar territory here. Until they get that defense right, we're going to get very familiar with notes like this: This is the first time the Steelers have allowed 400-plus yards in three consecutive games since 1954.

PICK 14 Cowboys Record: 2-2 (.400)



Next opponent: at Texans



The Cowboys have not made the playoffs in any of the previous five seasons in which they started 2-2. Will this year be different? Maybe. Adding more weapons for Dak has to be a top offseason priority either way.

PICK 15 Eagles Record: 2-2 (.438)



Next opponent: Vikings



If the Eagles are going to show people that they're still a force to be reckoned with in the NFC, this week would be a fine time to start. Their middle-of-the-pack draft slotting right now is a very fair representation of how their season has gone thus far.

PICK 16 Seahawks Record: 2-2 (.438)



Next opponent: Rams



Seattle gets a taste of the buzzsaw that is the Rams this weekend, and they just lost their best defensive player, who -- barring an unforeseen turn of events -- has played his last game as a Seahawk. Good luck with that.

PICK 17 Patriots Record: 2-2 (.500)



Next opponent: Colts



The Patriots awoke from their mini-slumber in Week 4. Now, they get the Colts on a short week before a real test of where they belong in the AFC pecking order -- a date with the Chiefs on Sunday night in Week 6.

PICK 18 Buccaneers Record: 2-2 (.594)



Next opponent: On bye



The Fitzmagic is gone, and now it's time for the Bucs to figure out if former No. 1 overall pick Jameis Winston is their franchise QB long term.

PICK 19 Chargers Record: 2-2 (.625)



Next opponent: Raiders



If the Chargers hit on their next first-round pick like they did with this year's, look out. Derwin James became the first DB in league history to record three sacks in the first four games of his career. Oh, yeah -- he also has a pick and leads the team in tackles.

PICK 20 Broncos Record: 2-2 (.625)



Next opponent: at Jets



Next they get the Jets, then the Rams. That's followed by a meeting with the Cardinals before a rematch with the Chiefs ... This could be a team that hovers around .500 all season.

PICK 21 Packers Record: 2-1-1 (.500)



Next opponent: at Lions



We'll get a better idea of whether the Packers' shakiness is behind them -- or here to stay -- in Week 5. Matchups at the Rams (Oct. 28) and at the Patriots (Nov. 4) loom after a Week 7 bye.

PICK 22 Redskins Record: 2-1 (.292)



Next opponent: at Saints



In a year where it looks like no one is going to run away with the NFC East title, why not Washington? It's possible that the answer to this question will be tied to something like Alex Smith not having enough playmakers.

PICK 23 Panthers Record: 2-1 (.500)



Next opponent: Giants



As things currently stand, the Panthers don't have consecutive games against teams with winning records the rest of the season, with just four games total against teams above .500. That has the appearance of enviable manageability.

PICK 26 Jaguars Record: 3-1 (.438)



Next opponent: at Chiefs



If Blake Bortles keeps this up, you can forget about the return of offseason rumblings concerning the Jags bringing in competition for him.

PICK 27 Dolphins Record: 3-1 (.438)



Next opponent: at Bengals



The "pretender" label is almost firmly attached to Miami after a blowout loss to the Patriots. The Fins get a chance to quiet the critics against the Bengals.

PICK 28 Bengals Record: 3-1 (.467)



Next opponent: Dolphins



Given all the things going against Cincy, from injuries for key players to a four-game suspension for a star linebacker to playing three of their first four games on the road, it's pretty remarkable that the Bengals find themselves in this position.

PICK 29 Ravens Record: 3-1 (.469)



Next opponent: at Browns



The Ravens have what might be their best offense ever and one of the best defenses in the league. Potent combination.

PICK 30 Titans Record: 3-1 (.563)



Next opponent: at Bills



The Titans are a win over Buffalo away from being 4-1, and they started Blaine Gabbert at QB in two games. This team hasn't gotten much out of its first-round pick, Rashaan Evans, to this point, either. Credit to GM Jon Robinson for the roster he's built.

PICK 31 Rams Record: 4-0 (.281)



Next opponent: at Seahawks



The Vikings showed last week that you can score some points against these Rams. However, it's going to be a while before Los Angeles encounters another offense with that kind of explosiveness -- we're talking late October/early November.