2019 NFL Draft order: Cardinals atop board, Lions in second slot

This is a look at the first-round order of the 2019 NFL Draft through Week 4. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as a tiebreaker. Keep in mind -- teams 21-32 would make the playoffs if the season ended today. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.
The Cardinals are alone at the top of the draft order with a quarter of the season now complete. However, this is no time to crown winless Arizona as the future possessors of the No. 1 overall pick, not with nine 1-3 teams still just a twist and turn away from the driver's seat. Fortunes are sure to change for some teams, whether they started ice cold or red hot. Interestingly, almost every club with one win or fewer through Week 4 is unlikely to be in the market for a quarterback next offseason. BPA strategies (and trade speculation), start your engines!
With 205 days (but who's counting? ... Oh, that's right. We are.) until Nashville hosts the 84th annual NFL Player Selection Meeting, here's where things stand.
Note: Divisional or conference tiebreakers were used to break ties between the Eagles and Seahawks, Broncos and Chargers, and Jaguars and Dolphins since the ties couldn't be broken by record or strength of schedule.
Record: 0-4 (.733 strength of schedule)
Next opponent: at 49ers
As the last team without a victory, Arizona certainly has the look of a franchise that will be drafting somewhere in the top 10 next spring. The Cards only need to watch their 2018 first-round pick, coming off a promising first career start, for reason to hope, though.
Record: 1-3 (.375)
Next opponent: Packers
Teams with healthy franchise QBs in their prime don't typically find themselves this high up on the draft board. However, any potential climb out of the hole Detroit currently occupies will look much steeper with a home loss to an NFC North rival on Sunday.
Record: 1-3 (.438)
Next opponent: Cowboys
The offensive line is clearly an area of need for Houston. Will the Texans have a hole to fill up front on the other side of the ball in the offseason, too? Jadeveon Clowney is in the final year of his rookie deal, but his performance on Sunday (two sacks, two other tackles for loss, fumble recovery for TD vs. the Colts) is a good example of why the Texans might not be willing to let him walk.
Record: 1-3 (.531)
Next opponent: Broncos
Unless the Jets can quickly right the ship after dropping three straight, they're likely to be picking inside the top 10 for the fourth time in five years.
Record: 1-3 (.531)
Next opponent: Cardinals
I'm sure Niners fans don't want to hear this right now, not with the image of Jimmy Garoppolo being carted away still fresh in their minds, but if you're going to lose Jimmy G early in the season, getting a top-10 pick out of the deal wouldn't be the worst thing.
Record: 1-3 (.533)
Next opponent: at Patriots
The Colts are still rebuilding, which means they're likely to be drafting early and searching for more help for Andrew Luck on the offensive line, at running back and wide receiver, on defense. You get it. Everywhere.
Record: 1-3 (.563)
Next opponent: Titans
No QB has been sacked more than Josh Allen this season (18 times), and seven of those were courtesy of the Packers, who on Sunday became the first team to shut out the Bills in a decade. After Buffalo's stunning upset of the Vikings, Green Bay offered a reminder that this squad still has a long way to go.
Record: 1-3 (.563)
Next opponent: at Panthers
If things continue at this rate, the Giants will get another shot to replace Eli Manning with one of the top QB prospects available in 2019.
Record: 1-3 (.656)
Next opponent: at Chargers
The Raiders will be able to use their two first-round picks next year, one of which was acquired from the Bears in the Khalil Mack deal, to target a player who they hope will be a lot like ... Khalil Mack.
Record: 1-3 (.667)
Next opponent: at Steelers
Injuries obviously have taken a huge toll on Atlanta's defense, but after allowing 80 points in the last two weeks, it's hard to imagine the team not making that side of the ball a priority in the offseason.
Record:1-2-1 (.406)
Next opponent: Ravens
I know they only have one win to their name, but for the first time in an eternity, the Browns are going to head into an offseason looking to build around a quarterback. That's progress.
Record: 1-2-1 (.531)
Next opponent: at Eagles
If they end up in a draft slot earlier than the bottom two picks of the first round -- reserved for the Super Bowl winner and runner-up -- this season will be considered a disappointment for the Vikings. The bar was set so high. On Sunday, the defending champs have a chance to deal Minnesota a jarring blow for the second straight season.
Record: 1-2-1 (.656)
Next opponent: Falcons
The perennial playoff contenders are in unfamiliar territory here. Until they get that defense right, we're going to get very familiar with notes like this: This is the first time the Steelers have allowed 400-plus yards in three consecutive games since 1954.
Record: 2-2 (.400)
Next opponent: at Texans
The Cowboys have not made the playoffs in any of the previous five seasons in which they started 2-2. Will this year be different? Maybe. Adding more weapons for Dak has to be a top offseason priority either way.
Record: 2-2 (.438)
Next opponent: Vikings
If the Eagles are going to show people that they're still a force to be reckoned with in the NFC, this week would be a fine time to start. Their middle-of-the-pack draft slotting right now is a very fair representation of how their season has gone thus far.
Record: 2-2 (.438)
Next opponent: Rams
Seattle gets a taste of the buzzsaw that is the Rams this weekend, and they just lost their best defensive player, who -- barring an unforeseen turn of events -- has played his last game as a Seahawk. Good luck with that.
Record: 2-2 (.594)
Next opponent: On bye
The Fitzmagic is gone, and now it's time for the Bucs to figure out if former No. 1 overall pick Jameis Winston is their franchise QB long term.
Record: 2-2 (.625)
Next opponent: Raiders
If the Chargers hit on their next first-round pick like they did with this year's, look out. Derwin James became the first DB in league history to record three sacks in the first four games of his career. Oh, yeah -- he also has a pick and leads the team in tackles.
Record: 2-1 (.292)
Next opponent: at Saints
In a year where it looks like no one is going to run away with the NFC East title, why not Washington? It's possible that the answer to this question will be tied to something like Alex Smith not having enough playmakers.
Record: 2-1 (.500)
Next opponent: Giants
As things currently stand, the Panthers don't have consecutive games against teams with winning records the rest of the season, with just four games total against teams above .500. That has the appearance of enviable manageability.
Saints' record: 3-1 (.344)
Saints' next opponent: Redskins
This is the pick the Saints sent to the Packers in order to draft Marcus Davenport. This selection might look a lot more valuable for Green Bay if Drew Brees and Co. aren't able to navigate a potentially brutal stretch -- Redskins, at Ravens, at Vikings, Rams, at Bengals, Eagles.
Bears' record: 3-1 (.406)
Bears' next opponent: On bye
We shall call this "the Khalil Mack pick." You might want to stop checking your phone, Jon Gruden.
Record: 3-1 (.438)
Next opponent: at Chiefs
If Blake Bortles keeps this up, you can forget about the return of offseason rumblings concerning the Jags bringing in competition for him.
Record: 3-1 (.467)
Next opponent: Dolphins
Given all the things going against Cincy, from injuries for key players to a four-game suspension for a star linebacker to playing three of their first four games on the road, it's pretty remarkable that the Bengals find themselves in this position.
Record: 3-1 (.469)
Next opponent: at Browns
The Ravens have what might be their best offense ever and one of the best defenses in the league. Potent combination.
Record: 3-1 (.563)
Next opponent: at Bills
The Titans are a win over Buffalo away from being 4-1, and they started Blaine Gabbert at QB in two games. This team hasn't gotten much out of its first-round pick, Rashaan Evans, to this point, either. Credit to GM Jon Robinson for the roster he's built.
Record: 4-0 (.281)
Next opponent: at Seahawks
The Vikings showed last week that you can score some points against these Rams. However, it's going to be a while before Los Angeles encounters another offense with that kind of explosiveness -- we're talking late October/early November.
Record: 4-0 (.406)
Next opponent: Jaguars
The Chiefs' last first-round pick is sensational. Now, they need to find that type of player for their defense.