2019 NFL Draft order: 49ers move to No. 1, Giants slide up board

This is a look at the first-round order of the 2019 NFL Draft through Week 5. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as a tiebreaker. Keep in mind -- teams 21-32 would make the playoffs if the season ended today. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.

Who wants the No. 1 overall pick?

The Cardinals beat the 49ers on Sunday, bowing out of the top spot in the draft order and ensuring no team will go winless in 2018. That makes things a lot more interesting in our weekly exploration of what the present could mean for the future.

It remains the case this week that the squads at the top of the board aren't expected to be in the market for a quarterback in the offseason -- well, maybe with one exception.

Note: The conference-record tiebreaker was used to break the tie between the Packers and Vikings, since the tie couldn't be broken by record or strength of schedule.

Arrows indicate how far up or down a team has moved relative to last week.

PICK 1 49ers 3 Record: 1-4 (.540 strength of schedule)



Previous week: No. T-4



Next opponent: at Packers



When you lose a QB1 as early in the season as the 49ers lost Jimmy G, usually the best a team can hope for is an early pick in the next year's draft. It appears that's exactly where San Francisco is headed after falling to previously winless Arizona in Week 5.

PICK 2 Colts 4 Record: 1-4 (.542)



Previous week: No. 6



Next opponent: at Jets



The schedule leading up to a Week 9 bye (at Jets, vs. Bills, at Raiders) is certainly not overwhelming. Are Colts fans rooting for a winning streak ... or the best draft positioning possible as they hope for brighter days in 2019?

PICK 3 Cardinals 2 Record: 1-4 (.565)



Previous week: No. 1



Next opponent: at Vikings



The Cardinals scored 28 points on Sunday -- the most they've put on the board in almost a year -- and they got a win. Things are looking up.

PICK 4 Giants 3 Record: 1-4 (.583)



Previous week: No. T-7



Next opponent: Eagles



Perhaps there's a silver lining here for the Giants amid the disappointment from a fourth loss in five games -- the board is setting up for them to having their choice of quarterbacks in the 2019 draft.

PICK 5 Raiders 4 Record: 1-4 (.620)



Previous week: No. 9



Next opponent: Seahawks



Jon Gruden on the state of the Raiders: " most of the things that are bad, my fingerprints are all over." They'll have two first-rounders next year to try to clean up the mess. (Reminder: they gave up Khalil Mack for one of them.)

PICK 6 Falcons 4 Record: 1-4 (.646)



Previous week: No. 10



Next opponent: Buccaneers



For a lot of teams currently holding picks inside the top 10, I can spin the current slotting as something of a positive -- "Hey, they weren't expected to be good this year anyway." This is not one of those teams.

PICK 7 Eagles 8 Record: 2-3 (.396)



Previous week: No. 15



Next opponent: at Giants



It's been a rough start for the defending champs, but no one is running away with the NFC East. It would be stunning to see this team hover around this spot and end up picking in the top 10 next spring.

PICK 8 Texans 5 Record: 2-3 (.400)



Previous week: No. 3



Next opponent: Bills



After two three-point wins in a row, the Texans are a home win over Buffalo away from getting back to .500. The Bills have the worst point differential in the league (minus-55), but the Vikings and Titans can tell Houston all about what a joy it is to play them.

PICK 9 Cowboys 5 Record: 2-3 (.417)



Previous week: No. 14



Next opponent: Jaguars



This up-and-down start to the season seems destined to eventually leave Dallas down and out. That's going to be a familiar theme until Dak gets more help at receiver.

PICK 10 Lions 8 Record: 2-3 (.420)



Previous week: No. 2



Next opponent: On bye



The Lions just knocked off a division rival despite being outgained by 257 yards, and they'll get the fast-fading Dolphins coming out of their bye week. The sun shines on you, Detroit.

PICK 11 Jets 7 Record: 2-3 (.500)



Previous week: No. T-4



Next opponent: Colts



The Jets were left for dead after dropping three straight, but after a resounding win over the Broncos, they're very much alive. They just can't afford another stretch like the one they had after their last resounding win.

PICK 12 Broncos 8 Record: 2-3 (.520)



Previous week: No. 20



Next opponent: Rams



That's three losses in a row for Denver heading into a game against (gulp) the Rams. As they keep inching up the board, I can't help but wonder -- how long before they give Chad Kelly a look?

PICK 13 Seahawks 3 Record: 2-3 (.542)



Previous week: No. 16



Next opponent: at Raiders



The Seahawks gave the Rams a scare a week after losing their top defensive player, which tells us a little something about the resiliency of Pete Carroll's squad. They're going to need to take care of business against the Raiders to avoid going into the bye week on a very sour note, though.

PICK 14 Bills 7 Record: 2-3 (.560)



Previous week: No. T-7



Next opponent: at Texans



Are the Bills just scrappy enough to surprise another team or two to the point that it's not surprising when they win anymore? They still haven't been competitive in the majority of their games.

PICK T-15 Browns 4 Record: 2-2-1 (.500)



Previous week: No. 11



Next opponent: Chargers



Winning ugly? Sure, but it looks beautiful to Browns fans, who haven't seen their team at .500 or better this late in a season since 2014.

PICK T-15 Packers 6 Record: 2-2-1 (.500)



Previous week: No. 21



Next opponent: 49ers



The Packers had better figure out whatever's ailing them right quick. They begin a stretch of four out of five on the road, including games at the Rams and at the Patriots, after their Week 7 bye.

PICK 17 Vikings 5 Record: 2-2-1 (.500)



Previous week: No. 12



Next opponent: Cardinals



No one thought the Vikings would still be looking for their first winning streak this late in the season, but thanks to a HUGE win over the Eagles, the schedule sets up to give them a chance to get healthy heading into a Sunday night tilt with the Saints at the end of the month.

PICK 18 Steelers 5 Record: 2-2-1 (.563)



Previous week: No. 13



Next opponent: at Bengals



If the Steelers are going to climb out of the cellar in the AFC North, here's their chance. Their next three games are against division foes.

PICK 19 Dolphins 8 Record: 3-2 (.520)



Previous week: No. 27



Next opponent: Bears



The Dolphins are stumbling after their hot start, and this offense is looking like it's going to need major remodeling in the offseason.

PICK 20 Jaguars 6 Record: 3-2 (.560)



Previous week: No. 26



Next opponent: at Cowboys



Bad Blake showed up on Sunday against the Chiefs, and so it goes for Jacksonville. There's no reason to hit the panic button yet, but if they lose to the Cowboys on Sunday ...

PICK 21 Redskins 1 Record: 2-2 (.425)



Previous week: No. 22



Next opponent: Panthers



The Redskins are still atop the NFC East, but they didn't look anything like a first-place team against the Saints. In fact, they looked like a team that could use a bye week. Unfortunately, they had their one allotted week off before playing New Orleans.

PICK 22 Buccaneers 4 Record: 2-2 (.605)



Previous week: No. 18



Next opponent: at Falcons



Last time out, the Bucs looked like a team with needs ... everywhere. Yet, they'd still be in the playoffs if the season ended today. Jameis Winston gets a cushy matchup against the dilapidated Falcons defense for his first start of 2018.

PICK 23 Patriots 6 Record: 3-2 (.440)



Previous week: No. 17



Next opponent: Chiefs



Here come the Pats. They've flipped the switch just in time for a date with the unbeaten Chiefs. Tasty.

PICK 24 Titans 6 Record: 3-2 (.480)



Previous week: No. 30



Next opponent: Ravens



The defense continues to do its part. The offense just hasn't taken the step forward it was supposed to. Still, Tennessee holds the top spot in the AFC South.

PICK 25 Ravens 4 Record: 3-2 (.520)



Previous week: No. 29



Next opponent: at Titans



If Joe Flacco wants to hold off calls to see more of 2018 first-round pick Lamar Jackson, he probably should get back to good against Tennessee.

PICK 26 Chargers 7 Record: 3-2 (.560)



Previous week: No. 19



Next opponent: at Browns



The only teams to beat Los Angeles this season are undefeated. That "same-old Chargers" tag could get applied to them pretty quick if they don't take care of business against a rising Browns team on Sunday, though. Big game for LAC.

PICK 27 Raiders (via Bears) 2 Bears' record: 3-1 (.395)



Previous week: No. 25



Bears' next opponent: at Dolphins



Will we see more of the Mitch Trubisky who shredded the Bucs in Week 4, or more of the Trubisky who showed up in the first three games? The answer to that question will determine where this pick ends up for the Raiders.

PICK 28 Panthers 5 Record: 3-1 (.400)



Previous week: No. 23



Next opponent: at Redskins



This team might be good. Really good. I just don't know if it is.

PICK 29 Packers (via Saints) 5 Saints' record: 4-1 (.370)



Previous week: No. 24



Saints' next opponent: On bye



The Saints seem to have shaken their shaky start. This is not good news for the team in possession of their first-round pick.

PICK 30 Bengals 2 Record: 4-1 (.458)



Previous week: No. 28



Next opponent: Steelers



Maybe the next two weeks (they visit the Chiefs after hosting the Steelers) will provide some fodder for anyone who's not willing to hop aboard the Bengals' bandwagon just yet. Then again, teams that start the season 4-1 since 1990 have made the playoffs 76.4 percent of the time.

PICK 31 Rams Record: 5-0 (.380)



Previous week: No. 31



Next opponent: at Broncos



They keep rolling, but the Seahawks at least exposed some defensive vulnerabilities on Sunday. It's going to be another couple weeks before the Rams encounter another team that can challenge them in that way, though.