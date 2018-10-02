Total passing TDs through 4 weeks smashes record

Welcome to the pass-happy, explosive NFL. We hope you enjoy your time.

Through four weeks, football fans have been treated to a deluge of high-scoring affairs, including an overflowing amount of passing touchdowns.

According to NFL Research, there have been 228 passing TDs in the first four weeks of 2018, most in the Super Bowl era. The next closest was 2013 with 205 passing TD for the first month of play.

Most Pass TD Through First 4 Weeks (Super Bowl Era)

2018: 228

2013: 205

2015: 200

2014: 198

2011: 196

2012: 194

The NFL's aerial barrage is led by second-year phenom Patrick Mahomes with 14 passing scores. Andy Dalton, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Jared Goff and Philip Rivers are tied for second with 11 each.

There have been 12 individual performances of at least 400 passing yards this season, the most in NFL history through the first four weeks of a season. Five of those 400-yard passing days came in Week 4 alone, most in a single week in league history, per NFL Research.

With rules favoring the offense and NFL teams utilizing more creative concepts each week, the bombardment of passing stats isn't likely to dissipate soon.