Injuries: Jerry says Ezekiel Elliott will be OK for SNF

The Dallas Cowboys won't be missing their best player in Sunday's all-Texas showdown.

Owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday morning on 105.3 The Fan that Ezekiel Elliott will be good to go for Sunday night's tilt versus the Houston Texans, via Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News.

Following Zeke's massive performance in Sunday's win over the Detroit Lions (152 yards rushing and 88 yards receiving), coach Jason Garrett revealed that the running back is playing through knee and ankle injuries. Elliott was spotted limping on the sidelines several times during the game, but the injuries didn't curtail his production.

Though four games, Elliott is the NFL's leading rusher, by quite a bit. The Cowboys back has earned 426 yards. No. 2 on the list is Rams' Todd Gurley with 338.

Zeke is the only dangerous offensive threat on the Cowboys roster. If ever they must play without the running back this year, Dallas will be in trouble offensively. Luckily it doesn't sound like it will be an issue in Week 5.

Other injury news we are tracking Tuesday:

1. More injury updates from the Cowboys: Jones said safety Jeff Heath (stinger) is likely to play. However, it would "surprise" the owner if linebacker Sean Lee returned to action.

2. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Detroit Lions starting safety Quandre Diggs suffered a fractured bone in his hand in Sunday's loss, a source said. It's not clear how much time Diggs will miss.

3. The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they've placed safety Nat Berhe on injured reserve. Berhe suffered a pectoral injury Sunday against the Ravens.