Bucs TE O.J. Howard suffered sprained MCL on Sunday

Tampa Bay's lingering problems extend beyond Sunday's brutal 48-10 loss to the Bears.

On a day that saw the Buccaneers riddled by six Mitchell Trubisky touchdown lobs, Tampa's offense also lost one of their premier playmakers.

Second-year tight end O.J. Howard is expected to miss time after spraining his MCL in defeat, a source told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. With the team's bye up next, Rapoport noted "it's possible [Howard] misses just one game," while also planning to get a second opinion.

Howard left the tilt after injuring his knee in the second quarter.

On the heels of a 26-grab, 432-yard, six-score rookie campaign, the massive-bodied Howard has emerged as one of the game's better playmakers at his position, lashing the enemy for 11 catches, 222 yards and a touchdown through four appearances.

In his absence, Cameron Brate will step into a lead role for Tampa. He's a capable fill-in who already has a pair of scores on the year.

The Bucs, of course, swapped out early season legend Ryan Fitzpatrick for Jameis Winston under center after the former crashed and burned against Chicago's heady defense. It's anyone's guess what happens next for one of the league's least predictable teams.