Injuries: Kenny Vaccaro (elbow) to miss 2 to 4 weeks

The Tennessee Titans are riding high with a 3-1 record and tied with the Jacksonville Jaguars atop the AFC South, but are now without an important defensive player for a few weeks.

Safety Kenny Vaccaro suffered a dislocated elbow in the Titans' 26-23 win over the Philadelphia Eagles and will miss two to four weeks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via a source informed of the situation.

After five seasons with the New Orleans Saints, Vaccaro signed a free-agent deal with the Titans in early August during training camp in the wake of safety Johnathan Cyprien's ACL injury.

Vaccaro quickly asserted himself as a starter and became a contributor on the back end of coverage of the Titans' defense, totaling an interception and a sack through four games.

With Vaccaro down, the Titans' options within the safety group to replace him are Kendrick Lewis, rookie Dane Cruikshank and Brynden Trawick.

Here are other injuries we are monitoring:

1. Cleveland Browns cornerback Terrance Mitchell suffered a broken forearm in Sunday's loss to the Oakland Raiders and could be out the rest of the season, the team announced.

2. Carolina Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel returned to practice. The second-year wideout has not played this season after undergoing a procedure before the season to repair an irregular heartbeat.