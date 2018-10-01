Baker Mayfield on Browns' loss to Raiders: 'It's on me'

Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield's first career start resulted in an up and down performance.

Mayfield arguably did enough to win with 295 yards passing and two touchdowns. But he accounted for four turnovers, three of which the Oakland Raiders turned into touchdowns in a wild 45-42 overtime win.

To his credit, the first overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft placed the blame of the loss squarely on his shoulders.

"I'm the quarterback of this team," Mayfield told reporters after the game, via the Browns' official website. "It's on me."

Mayfield got off to a shaky start on the Browns' second possession of the game. Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley picked off a pass intended for Antonio Callaway and returned it 36 yards for a touchdown.

The rookie signal-caller settled down in the first half, eventually leading Cleveland to a 28-14 lead in the third quarter. Two untimely turnovers, however, doomed the Browns in the second half.

With the Browns holding the 14-point lead, Mayfield fumbled at the team's 11-yard line, leading to a Raiders' touchdown three plays later to cut the score to 28-21. The Browns held a four-point lead early in the fourth quarter before Mayfield fumbled at his 20-yard line, which resulted in another Raiders' touchdown and a 31-28 lead.

"I feel bad for our defense," Mayfield said. "We gave the Raiders a chance to be on offense too many times. When you give an offense like that, with the players they have, so many chances, it's not going to turn out well for you. Our defense played well. We just gave them the ball on our side of the field too many times."

Still, Mayfield showed why the Browns are high on him despite the mistakes and loss. He showed athleticism by escaping potential sacks and displayed his arm strength more than enough times to put the Browns in position to win.

But with the loss now stored in his memory bank, Mayfield learned a valuable lesson as he moves along in his professional career.

"We turned the ball over too many times, gave them a chance," Mayfield said. "In this league, when you turn the ball over like we did today -- like I did -- you're not going to win those games. We saw the end result of that."