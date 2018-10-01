Josh Gordon feels 'comfortable as ever' in offense

The New England Patriots test drove their new playmaker in a low-stress situation.

In Sunday's blowout win over the Miami Dolphins, new receiver Josh Gordon played just 15 snaps, corralling his only two targets from Tom Brady for 32 yards.

"It's awesome catching a pass from Tom at any point in time," Gordon said, via the Boston Globe. "He's been rooting for me. It's been awesome to have his support and his love, as well as the rest of the teammates and staff here. Tom's a passionate guy, and I love that and I love the game of football. I think we're gonna mesh just fine."

After sitting out last week due to a hamstring injury, Gordon said he immersed himself in the playbook, hoping to get on the same page with Brady quickly.

Sunday was the perfect time for Gordon to dip his toe in the water. Expect the big-play weapon to get more snaps on the outside as the season moves forward.

"I have no doubt I'm going to take advantage of this opportunity," he said. "I'm more than blessed, I'm extremely grateful to be put in this scenario. I think the only thing right for me to do is to take full advantage of it. I'm loving it, I'm enjoying it. The guys have been great. It's a real home environment. I feel as comfortable as ever."

With Julian Edelman's return from suspension and Gordon getting more familiar with the offense, Tom Brady's weaponry could go from faulty to threatening in a hurry.