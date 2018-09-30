Everything you need to know about the 2018 NFL London Games

This year there will be three spectacular NFL Games played at the iconic Wembley Stadium.

Kickoff Timings:

° Seattle Seahawks v Oakland Raiders: 6.00pm

° Tennessee Titans v Los Angeles Chargers: 2.30pm

° Philadelphia Eagles v Jacksonville Jaguars: 1.30pm

GUIDE TO GAMEDAY

Your Gameday Guide includes all the need to know information to make your NFL experience as seamless as possible.

GAMEDAY

Ticketholders can enjoy a full day of NFL entertainment starting with our NFL Tailgate. Pre-game entertainment will begin 40 minutes before kickoff so we advise all fans to be in their seats for this time. Enhanced security checks will be in place so please arrive early to ensure you have sufficient time to enter the stadium.

TAILGATE INFORMATION

° Seattle Seahawks v Oakland Raiders: 12:00pm - 5:00pm

° Tennessee Titans v Los Angeles Chargers: 9:00am - 1:30pm

° Philadelphia Eagles v Jacksonville Jaguars: 9:00am - 12:30pm

Please note for the Tennessee Titans v Los Angeles Chargers game and Philadelphia Eagles v Jacksonville Jaguars game the NFL Tailgate will reopen postgame for 90 minutes.

NFL Tailgate is open to Gameday ticket holders ONLY. Arrive early for the game and enjoy all the entertainment at NFL Tailgate including main stage show, NFL merchandise, alumni interviews, NFL interactive games, cheerleader performances, American style food and beverage offering and lots more!

The Big Play by Subway

Put on your best Game Face and try your luck in the Subway giant ball pit. Fans will jump into the ball pit for a chance to find exclusive prize balls. With fantastic photo opportunities and prize giveaways this is one experience you won't want to miss!

NFL EVENT PASS APP

Download the NFL Event Pass App for free to unlock your access to exclusive NFL experiences, activation zones, a chance to win some fantastic NFL prizes and much more! For more information please visit nfl.com/eventpass.

PRIZES

Be into win prizes at tailgate just by using your NFL Event Pass. Check-in and collect badges for a chance to win prizes! Winners will be contacted via SMS. All prizes are while supplies last. Prizes you have a chance to win:

*Don't forget your feedback is important to us, please complete a quick survey on NFL Event Pass App to receive a badge.

SHOP

Merchandise The NFL shop is our biggest merchandise tent selling 32 teams and Gameday exclusive products. This will be located in the NFL Tailgate to the left of Olympic Way. There are also a number of retail outlets within the stadium selling a selected range of team merchandise. Click and collect is also available, simply order your NFL gear via www.europe.nflshop.com/. Pick up for free at Wembley on Gameday.

TICKET COLLECTION

Please bring the bank card you purchased the tickets with, your order confirmation number and valid photo ID. Ticketmaster & NFL Collections Located at the West Ticket Office on the North Side. B1 Mezzanine Level. Club Wembley Collections Located at the East Ticket Office on the North Side. B1 Mezzanine Level. Operating Hours East and West Ticket Offices .

Ticket Queries For ticket queries please contact Ticketmaster at help.ticketmaster.co.uk prior to Gameday. Ticketmaster, Club Wembley, Thomas Cook and On Location are the official sales agents for the NFL London Games at Wembley Stadium. If you've purchased directly via a team, you will need to contact them directly. If you've purchased through any other unofficial channels, any ticket issues will need to be addressed by the seller.

GETTING TO WEMBLEY STADIUM

° Wembley Park Station - Zone 4 5 minute walk to Wembley Stadium. London Underground Metropolitan Line and Jubilee Line

° Wembley Stadium Station - Zone 4 10 minute walk to Wembley Stadium. Chiltern Railway train line.

° Wembley Central Station - Zone 4 20 minute walk to Wembley Stadium. London Underground Bakerloo Line London Overground

We advise that you keep up to date with local travel information at the Transport for London website tfl.gov.uk By Car A limited number of general and accessible parking spaces are located at the stadium. Pre-booking available at wembleyofficialparking.com

SECURITY SCREENING

Security screening at Wembley Stadium will be significantly heightened for the NFL London Games. All items carried by spectators and staff will be carefully inspected. New security enhancements including metal detectors will be in place for this year's games so please arrive early.

BAG POLICY

A Clear Bag policy will be in operation. To help provide a safer environment for our fans, NFL will be implementing a strict bag policy for all 2018 NFL London Games which will be 100% enforced. All spectators and staff are prohibited from bringing any bag into the stadium unless it adheres to the NFL regulations. Entry of non-compliant bags will be refused. All items and bags carried by spectators and staff will be carefully inspected upon entry to the stadium, which may include a personal wanding/ patdown. NFL reserves the right to refuse entry of certain items into the stadium - please refer to the Prohibited Items checklist.

Fans with essential medical items that cannot fit in an approved bag will need to contact Wembley Stadium customer service team on 0800 093 0824 in advance of Gameday.

APPROVED BAGS

For more information, visit nfl.com/ukclearbagpolicy and be clear on Gameday safety. NFL public safety approved bags are available to purchase online prior to Gameday at europe.nflshop.com, and can also be purchased on Gameday.

BABIES IN ARMS

One ticket will be required for each person, regardless of age (including babies in arms). If you have a child under 18 months of age that you wish to bring to the game, please visit the ticket office on Gameday to collect a ticket for your child (free of charge). Please note: Babies will need to sit on their parents' lap and will not be allocated a seat.

WEATHER

Know before you go, keep track of the London weather!