Around The NFL Podcast: Week 4 recap

In a room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler and Chris Wesseling -- react to a phenomenal Week 4 of NFL action, including a Marcus Mariota-led comeback against the Eagles (3:00), Houston earns their first win of the season in overtime (7:30), Cincinnati walks-off in Atlanta (17:20), Jon Gruden records his first win as the head coach of the Raiders (42:05), Alvin Kamara runs wild against New York (50:50) and the Ravens collide with AFC North rival, the Pittsburgh Steelers (1:01:10)!