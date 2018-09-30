Dirk Koetter: 'Fire every person' on field in Bucs' loss

Two straight losses in vastly different fashions have Dirk Koetter ready to blow it up.

Surprisingly, the planned path of Tampa Bay destruction starts with a look in the mirror.

"Based on that game today, we couldn't make enough changes," Koetter said after the Buccaneers' 48-10 loss to the Chicago Bears. "We should fire every person that was on that field today, starting with me. That was horrific."

This is, of course, a postgame exaggeration, but Koetter has a point: The Buccaneers were abysmal in all facets of the game Sunday.

Mitchell Trubisky threw for six touchdowns and over 350 yards. Ryan Fitpatrick posted a 49.8 passer rating that included an interception and a halftime benching. Jameis Winston doubled Fitzpatrick's interception total in the second half with two of his own.

And again: Mitchell Trubisbky threw for six touchdown passes.

The Chicago romp was a far cry from Tampa Bay's first loss, a furious comeback effort that came just short against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football. But in hindsight, some of the telltale signs were present in that loss: a long touchdown pass to a tight end; miscues on the part of Fitzpatrick; and a defense that fell into a deep hole and couldn't get a stop when it needed it most.

As the Fitzmagic ran out, the concern intensified for the Buccaneers, who after a red-hot start have come back to earth in a sobering fashion. The concerns: a non-existent running game and a defense that has been shredded through the air in the last two weeks.

Firing everyone won't solve anything, but it makes for a good headline. It also serves as an indicator that the Buccaneers are aware things need to change -- quickly.