What we learned so far from Sunday's Week 4 games

1. A gritty performance by Andy Dalton and the Bengals (3-1) ended in pure glory as the veteran quarterback found A.J. Green for a 13-yard, go-ahead touchdown strike with seven seconds left on the clock. That spirited, final drive capped a largely marvelous day for Dalton, who threw for 337 yards and three scores while overcoming the loss of Tyler Eifert. This high-scoring tilt shifted emotionally for the Bengals when their oft-banged up, playmaking tight end suffered a gruesome leg injury following a third-quarter catch. Seconds later, Cincy endured a blocked punt before Dalton saw a tipped pass picked off at the end of the third quarter. The Bengals, though, found their groove when it mattered most.

2. Not unlike last week's Falcons-Saints points-waterfall, both offenses had their way early on, with the Bengals and Falcons churning out 52 first-half points -- the second-highest first-half output all year -- while combining to go 18 of 27 on third-down conversions. Matt Ryan was nearly perfect, repeatedly finding his big-money targets Julio Jones (9/173), Mohamed Sanu (6/111) and rookie Calvin Ridley (4/54/2) for endless chunks of real estate against a wanting Bengals defense. Ryan was lucky to see Cincy cover man Tony McRae drop a would-be pick six with minutes remaining, but make no mistake about it: This offense is imbued with promise.

3. The Falcons (1-3) were my Super Bowl pick in the NFC, but Atlanta's defense looms as a sitting duck. The loss of linebacker Deion Jones and safeties Keanu Neal and Ricardo Allen has turned the middle of this defense to mush, but the return of Takkarist McKinley (with three sacks) gave this unit a boost.

1. Line em' up and knock 'em down. For three and half quarters, the Titans (3-1) lulled the Eagles into a false sense of security -- a deception unmasked by a precision air attack orchestrated by Marcus Mariota on the wings of his talented receiving corps that culminated in a thrilling overtime victory. The Titans converted on three fourth downs in overtime -- one of which came on a costly Eagles penalty -- before Mariota tossed a 10-yard pass to Corey Davis in the end zone to lock down the comeback win. The impressive, 16-play, 75-yard drive once again showcased what the Titans are capable when hope is nearly extinguished. Two weeks ago against the Houston Texans, Tennessee showed its resiliency and last week they won a hard-fought defensive battle with the favorited Jacksonville Jaguars. Against the defending Super Bowl champs they rallied behind a devastating offensive flourish that looked perfectly fine without the recently departed Rishard Matthews.

The comeback started late in the third quarter with the Titans trailing, 17-3. A 2-yard touchdown dive by Mariota put Tennessee back into the game. But it was a pivotal, five-play drive late in the fourth quarter that exposed the Eagles' issues in coverage once their pass rush is de-taloned. Behind stronger offensive line play, Mariota kicked off the drive with a 51-yard bomb to Davis up the gut of the Eagles' defense. Davis' speed and sure-handedness coupled with Mariota's dime drop placed Tennessee just outside the red zone. An 8-yard run by Mariota coupled with a 7-yard pass to Taywan Taylor then set up an 11-yard touchdown pass to Tajae Sharpe. The impressive drive, which finished with a grand bowling-theme victory celebration in the end zone, swung the game's momentum back into the Titans favor even if Jake Elliott's 30-yard field goal forced overtime. After some early struggles, Mariota impressed over the last 20 minutes, completing 30 of 43 passes for 344 yards and two touchdowns.

2. The Eagles' pass rush is often something to behold, but their secondary doesn't look capable of keeping up with younger, speedy receiving corps like the Titans deploy. Tennessee used a variety of different passes to pick apart the Eagles (2-2) in the fourth quarter and overtime, when the passing coverage more or less choked or was hobbled by penalties. The Eagles had three chances to walk away with a win in overtime but instead gave up passes of 19 and 17 yards in tandem with a pass interference penalty. On the times the Eagles' front seven couldn't get to Mariota late, he made them pay. Carson Wentz performed well in his second game back from injury, completing 33 of 50 passes for two touchdowns. Jay Ajayi added 70 yards on 15 carries, but it wasn't enough to stop Super Mariota.

3. What's up with the Titans' running game? With a quarterback still working back from injury, Tennessee doesn't seem interested in diverting away from its passing game even if was burdened by spurts of ineffectiveness in the first half. Granted, running into the mower blades that are the Eagles' front seven isn't easy, but Tennessee's O-line can hold its own -- especially with Taylor Lewan and Jack Conklin together on duty. Derrick Henry entered the game criticizing his play in Week 3, calling it "trash," but he didn't even really get a chance to put out the "trash" again -- he was limited to eight carries for 24 yards. Dion Lewis, who the Titans signed in the offseason was limited to zero ground yards, but he did have nine catches for 66 yards. Mariota was the top rusher with 46 yards on 10 carries. Tennessee's ability to battle through adversity is admirable, but a better running game would go a long way in transforming the Titans from pesky comeback artists to potential Super Bowl challengers.

1. Deshaun Watson nearly won this game with a deep shot in overtime that just glanced off the hands of DeAndre Hopkins in the end zone. The Houston passer struck gold one possession later with a 24-yard strike to Hopkins that set up Ka'imi Fairbairn's 37-yard game-winner. The Texans seemed to find themselves down the stretch, with Watson throwing for 374 yards and showing some of the artistry and playmaking that made him a league-wide sensation last autumn. Hopkins (10/169/1) was typically fantastic while rookie Keke Coutee (11/109) offered up a breakout performance. Watson's protection remains a concern, with Indy's overachieving defense piling up seven sacks and nine tackles for loss. Still, the Texans can pull positives from a hard-fought win that snapped a nine-game losing streak.

2. Why on earth did Colts coach Frank Reich choose to go for it from his own 43 with 24 seconds left in overtime -- and why throw the ball? That decision led to an Andrew Luck incompletion and Houston's game-winning drive. The loss aside, chalk up this thriller as a step forward for Andrew Luck and Indy's air attack. Luck thrived with the game on the line to author a nine-play, 85-yard, fourth-quarter touchdown march that brought Indy within 31-29 of the Texans. Luck then found Chester Rogers for the two-point conversion to send the affair into overtime. After three weeks of low-octane air results, Luck amassed a monstrous 464 yards and four scores at 7.5 yards per attempt while breathing much-needed life into the passing game. Still, I'm not sure there's a more imbalanced offense league-wide after watching Indy's ground game produce just 41 yards at 2.4 yards per rush.

3. J.J. Watt flashed his beautiful gridiron powers last week with three sacks against the Giants. On Sunday, Jadeveon Clowney did his part, dialing up two sacks -- including a key takedown in overtime -- two tackles for loss and Houston's first score of the day when he fell on center Ryan Kelly's clunky, short snap that dribbled into Indy's end zone. Watt wasn't finished, though, piling up a pair of takedowns including a strip-sack of Luck at the Indy 5-yard line that set up Watson's short scoring strike to Hopkins. Any questions about Watt's ability to terrorize quarterbacks following two injury-ravaged seasons has been put to rest.

Bonus: Hats off to Adam Vinatieri, the 45-year-old Colts kicker whose 42-yard field goal to close the first half gave him 566 in his career -- the most by any booter in NFL history.

1. Welcome to the 2018 offensive party, Chicago! Mitchell Trubisky put on a show in the first half, raining a parade of deep shots on an overmatched Tampa Bay defensive secondary. In two quarters, the Bears' quarterback connected on passes of 47, 39, 34, 33, and 30 yards. Trubisky tossed for five touchdowns and a perfect 158.3 QB rating in the first half blowout. The Bears offensive line did a masterful job giving the QB time for deep routes to materialize, and Trubisky spread the ball around. Whereas the second-year quarterback struggled to see the field at times through three games, he had no problems in Sunday's whitewash. Trubisky entered Sunday with nine touchdown passes in 15 career starts. He threw for six scores today.

If this is the future of Matt Nagy's offense, sign us up. The Bears (3-1) confounded Bucs defenders with multiple creative formations, including getting a touchdown to Taylor Gabriel on a pop-pass when both Trubisky and backup QB Chase Daniel were in the backfield together. Nagy schemed up a cornucopia of wide open receivers down the field. Trubisky was throwing into windows seemingly as wide as the Gulf of Mexico. Nagy also utilized playmaker Tarik Cohen in both the run-and-pass game. Doing his best Tyreek Hill-impersonation, Cohen was uncoverable out of the backfield on wheel and angle routes (7 receptions, 121 yards, TD). Cohen is a mismatch all over the field that completely opens the rest of the Bears' offense. Expect Nagy to utilize the 5-foot-6 jitterbug more moving forward.

2. The Fitzmagic finally fizzled. Coach Dirk Koetter sent Ryan Fitzpatrick to the bench after the QB struggled through two quarters. Jameis Winston entered the game at halftime trailing 38-3. The Bucs offensive problems weren't all on Fitzpatrick, but the quarterback threw high repeatedly and struggled to manage Chicago's relentless pass rush. After the veteran quarterback became the first player in NFL history to throw for 400-plus pass yards in three consecutive games to open the season, he completed nine of 18 attempts for 126 yards and one interception, for a 49.8 passer rating Sunday before giving way to Winston.

After missing the first three weeks due to a suspension, Winston entered the game and fared little better. On his first possession, the quarterback had his arm hit by Khalil Mack causing the ball to flutter in the air for an interception. Winston looked a little rusty early and was repeatedly engulfed by a Bears pass rush that had its ears pinned back. Winston finished 16-of-20 for 145 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions against a defense sitting back to avoid giving up big plays. With a bye next week, it made sense for Koetter to get Winston reps in a blowout. After Fitzpatrick steered the ship for three weeks, it appears Winston will get his job back moving forward.

3. The Bucs offense came crashing back to earth thanks mostly to a dominant Bears defense that played with its hair on fire. Mack completely wrecked the Bucs o-line play after play. The defensive end once again stuffed the stat sheet, compiling four tackles, one sack, one QB hit, one tackle for loss, one pass defended, and a forced fumble. His play was even more impressive than the numbers. Mack discombobulated the entire Bucs offense with unrelenting pressure. The Defensive Player of the Year frontrunner is worth every penny for the NFC North-leading Bears.

1. Ezekiel Elliott hauled in a gorgeous over-the-shoulder catch for 34 yards to set up Brett Maher's game-winning field goal as time expired. With apologies to pocket-crashing pass rusher Demarcus Lawrence's three sacks, Elliott was the best player on the field, leading Dallas in rushing (152 yards on 25 carries) and receiving (88 yards and a touchdown on four receptions). This was arguably the finest performance ever produced by the All-Pro running back, who leads the NFL in rushing yards (3,040) and 100-yard rushing games (14) since entering the league as the No. 4 overall pick in 2016. The bar is so low for Dak Prescott's attack that this also stands as the quarterback's finest outing of the season, leading the Cowboys to their most points (26) and passing yards (255) since early December of last year.

2. For all of the chatter about the Lions finding their long-lost ground attack last week, their porous run defense has garnered nary a mention. Coach Matt Patricia gathered his troops at halftime to emphasize that their performance was unacceptable on defense. It's worth nothing that Elliott's 38-yard touchdown via screen pass came one play after Romeo Okwara lost a sack to an unnecessary roughness penalty on a confusing play in which no whistle appeared to blow the play dead. In need of a stop after Golden Tate's 38-yard touchdown gave Detroit a one-point lead with two minutes remaining, second-year linebacker Jarrad Davis was beaten by Elliott for the downfield strike that led to the Lions' loss.

3. One of the NFL's most dangerous run-after-catch threats, Tate had his way with a Dallas secondary that has shown a disturbing penchant for surrendering big plays over the past two weeks. After embarrassing Jourdan Lewis and Jeff Heath on a 45-yard score, Tate gave the Lions a momentary 24-23 lead with a 38-yard touchdown against an overmatched Anthony Brown. As well as Byron Jones has played in his conversion from safety to No. 1 corner, the rest of Dallas' secondary is hit-or-miss on a weekly basis.

1. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers turned in an efficient outing as a passer, completing 22 of 40 passes for 298 yards and a touchdown with an interception, which snapped his streak of 150 straight passes without a pick. Rodgers should've had at least two other interceptions, but Bills defenders couldn't hold on to the ball.

Still, what stood out the most on Rodgers surrounded his mobility despite the bulky brace on his left knee. Rodgers, who has worked back from the injury suffered in Week 1, displayed good mobility. Whenever the Bills applied pressure, Rodgers easily moved up in the pocket or flashed lateral movement to slide to his left or right on numerous occasions. Rodgers also didn't hesitate when flushed from the pocket to run with the ball, totaling 31 yards on five carries, including a long of 15 yards. Whether Rodgers will be 100 percent healthy this season remains to be seen, but the mobility he showed Sunday is more than enough to give defensive coordinators nightmares.

2. The Packers' running game entered Week 4 ranked 24th in the league, averaging 89 yards per game, and have stuck with a running by committee. The approach produced a productive afternoon against a Bills defense that ranked fifth against the run, allowing 80 yards per game. Green Bay running backs Jamaal Williams, Aaron Jones and Ty Montgomery combined for 110 of the team's 141 yards rushing.

Of the trio, Jones provided the explosion with 65 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries, averaging a 5.9 yards per carry. Jones really stood on the Packers' third possession by producing a 30-yard run, a first down on a short third-down run, a 17-yard catch and capped off the drive with a 3-yard touchdown run. While the Packers appear comfortable in using all three running backs in a rotational role, Jones made a strong case to perhaps move up the depth chart.

3. Bills quarterback Josh Allen failed to build on Week 3's performance, and the ups and downs of a rookie signal-caller were on full display Sunday. A week after guiding the Bills to a stunning 27-6 win over the Minnesota Vikings, Allen snapped back to reality with an inconsistent performance against the Packers' defense.

Allen's first half was one to forget, as he entered halftime completing a dismal 5 of 19 passes for 58 yards and an INT, while posting a 17.9 passer rating. The seventh overall pick of the 2018 draft didn't top 100 yards passing until the fourth quarter and was consistently under pressure, as the Packers sacked Allen seven times. Allen finished the game completing 16 of 33 passes for 151 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions for a 36.3 rating.

1. Frank Gore reached pay dirt in garbage time to spoil New England's shutout bid, but Miami had already waved the surrender flag with 10 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter when backup Brock Osweiler replaced Ryan Tannehill in a 38-0 whitewashing. At that point in the game, Patriots rookie running back Sony Michel had more rushing yards than the entire Dolphins offense had total yards. After watching their pedestrian receivers fail to get open the past couple of weeks, the Pats unveiled a ground 'n' pound attack that forced the Dolphins' disruptive defensive line to concentrate on the run rather than the pass. Michel and James White combined for 224 yards from scrimmage on 41 touches as the engine that made Tom Brady's offense go.

2. Were the Patriots' 449 yards of offense a sign that the early-season woes are in the rear-view mirror or merely the byproduct of a brilliant game plan to exploit an opponent's weaknesses? We would lean toward the latter. Although a more confident Michel ran through big holes to notch his first career touchdown en route to his first 100-yard performance, he has yet to regain the elusiveness he flashed at Georgia. Cordarrelle Patterson took advantage of busted coverage on a pick play for his 55-yard score. Phillip Dorsett came through with a nice touchdown catch of his own, but also dropped Tom Brady's best throw of the afternoon. Playing on a tender hamstring and still getting up to speed on the Patriots offense, Josh Gordon reeled in his lone two targets for 32 yards. Rob Gronkowski caught four of seven targets for 44 yards before exiting with an ankle injury late in the third quarter. Will the All-Pro tight end be ready to face the Colts on a short week? Much to Brady's relief, possession receiver Julian Edelman should be available after serving his four-game suspension.

3. Handed a prime opportunity to announce a long-awaited changing of the guard in the AFC, the Dolphins did nothing to quell suspicions that their 3-0 start was aided by a friendly schedule. Tannehill was sacked just two times and still managed just 100 yards passing in just over three quarters. He also botched a shotgun snap that Kyle Van Noy recovered deep in Dolphins territory to set up James White's 22-yard touchdown scamper. New England's defense not only stifled Miami's ground attack but also erased Tannehill's scrambling ability and took away the jet sweeps and trick plays that broke Oakland's back in Week 3. This offense will need to get back on track with matchups looming against the first-place Bengals and Bears in the next two weeks.

1. Blake Bortles is Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, but with Jacksonville's defense, that can be enough. We learned this last year, and we've learned it again with these last two weeks. In Week 3, Bortles and Jacksonville's offense didn't do much of anything in a 9-6 loss to Tennessee that was filled with punts and lacked Leonard Fournette and a fully healthy T.J. Yeldon. Bortles was presented with a slightly better situation in Week 4, getting Fournette back (briefly) and Yeldon at full strength, and becoming a poor man's Joe Montana with his collection of improvisations. Bortles dropped, clutched, hesitated, scrambled and threw his way to multiple gains for first downs, and when he threw from the pocket, he was sharper than usual. Watching a Bortles-led game is never overwhelmingly pleasing, but frankly, he was good (29-of-38, 388 yards, two touchdowns, one interception) in a non-traditional way. That was more than enough Sunday.

2. The Jets continue to take a less-than-adventurous approach -- understandably so -- with their offense, but it hurt them more Sunday than in any of the first three weeks. Jacksonville's highly touted defense limits things for any offense, but New York, which successfully ran the football for most of the season, did very little of it. Bilal Powell ran eight times for 26 yards. Isaiah Crowell rushed four times for a net gain of zero yards. To top it off, he was tackled in the end zone for a safety.

As a result of a lack of a ground game and a still-attainable deficit, Darnold was forced to throw 34 times. He missed his target occasionally and was nearly intercepted twice (Jalen Ramsey's dropped INT will loom in the season-ending stat race), but he also made more than a few excellent throws. The problem: His receivers dropped a handful of on-target attempts. Two straight drops killed what looked to be a key drive just before half. At least one more drop came at the hands of Jermaine Kearse this time, late in the third. The Jets' offense is still a work in progress.

3. Jacksonville's seemingly ragtag group of wideouts continues to play above expectations. Dede Westbrook caught nine passes for 130 yards and was a stumble away from a touchdown; Donte Moncrief caught five passes for 109 yards, including a 67-yard touchdown that essentially iced the win. James O'Shaughnessy and Austin Seferian-Jenkins combined for four catches and over 50 yards. And Yeldon caught three passes, including a very important 31-yard touchdown late in the first half to end Jacksonville's run of strictly field goals. There's no clear No. 1 and these aren't the days of the Allens, but this group excels at finding ways to get open as Bortles improvises. It was on full display Sunday.

