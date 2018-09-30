Rob Gronkowski sidelined with ankle injury in Pats' win

New England's game-breaking tight end saw his Week 4 end early.

Rob Gronkowski (ankle) left the Patriots' blowout win over the Miami Dolphins in the third quarter and did not return. New England defeated Miami 38-7 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

While any injury is concerning, Gronkowski left a game that the Patriots had under control, with a 31-0 lead in the third quarter. Gronkowski had four catches for 44 yards when he departed.

Without Gronkowski, New England finally found some success with running back Sony Michel. The rookie rushed 25 times for 112 yards, including a 10-yard touchdown in the fourth to put a cherry on top of a much-needed Patriots win. Brian Hoyer finished the game for New England, entering late in the fourth to hand off the ball once and take three knees.