Tyler Eifert's season likely over after ugly injury

Disaster has struck the Bengals.

After piling up an impressive 28 first-half points against the Falcons, Cincinnati lost one of its most important players Sunday when oft-banged up, playmaking tight end Tyler Eifert suffered a gruesome lower leg injury following a third-quarter catch.

Following the game, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, via sources, reported Eifert will have surgery 'imminently' and his season is expected to be over.

The 28-year-old Eifert was in visible pain after being dragged to the ground by Falcons linebacker De'Vondre Campbell, a play that saw the tight end's right ankle twist in terrible fashion. Placed in an air cast, Eifert was carted off the field with tears in his eyes.

Signed to a one-year, $5.5 million prove-it deal, Eifert looked the part early with a 15-yard touchdown catch from quarterback Andy Dalton. It's fair to wonder if he'll ever score again for the Bengals after Sunday's ugly turn of events.

"This was the hardest I've worked to put myself in a position to help this team succeed and having this happen crushes me," Eifert tweeted after the game. "If I've learned anything from before, it's not a time for self pity and negativity."

Minus Eifert, the Bengals relied on the tandem of A.J. Green and Tyler Boyd as Andy Dalton engineered a last-second TD drive to rally for a 37-36 win.