Tyler Eifert exits after suffering apparent leg injury

Disaster has struck the Bengals.

After piling up an impressive 28 first-half points against the Falcons, Cincinnati lost one of their most important players Sunday when oft-banged up, playmaking tight end Tyler Eifert suffered a gruesome lower leg injury following a third-quarter catch.

The 28-year-old Eifert was in visible pain after being dragged to the ground by Falcons linebacker De'Vondre Campbell, a play that saw the tight end's right ankle twist in terrible fashion. Placed in an air cast, Eifert was carted off the field with tears in his eyes.

Signed to a one-year, $5.5 million prove-it deal, Eifert looked the part early with a 15-yard catch from quarterback Andy Dalton. It's fair to wonder if he'll ever score again for the Bengals after Sunday's ugly turn of events.

