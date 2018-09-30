Leonard Fournette (hamstring) will not return vs. Jets

Leonard Fournette's hamstring is giving him problems again.

The Jaguars running back will not return against the New York Jets due to hamstring tightness, the team announced.

Center Brandon Linder (back) also will not return to action.

Fournette's absence played a significant role in last week's 9-6 loss to the Tennessee Titans, as the Jaguars rushed for just 60 yards with players not named Blake Bortles and struggled to establish much of anything offensively. His nagging hamstring issue also presumably influenced Jacksonville's decision to kick a field goal on fourth-and-1 deep inside New York territory on Sunday.

The Jaguars are, however, faring quite well without him thanks to the play of T.J. Yeldon. The running back has just 11 yards rushing on four carries, but caught a short pass from Bortles and took it 31 yards for a touchdown near the end of the first half. Bortles, meanwhile, is keeping Jacksonville's offense chugging thanks to a first half in which he completed 16 of 19 passes for 216 yards and the touchdown to Yeldon.