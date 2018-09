The Chicago Bears will try to keep the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense stymied in the second half without one of their top defensive linemen.

Akiem Hicks was ejected in the second quarter of Sunday's tilt for pushing an official.

Hicks got the boot after an interception of Ryan Fitzpatrick by safety Eddie Jackson.

Hicks, one of the most underrated defensive linemen in the NFL, exits the game with one sack.