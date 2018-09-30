Seahawks seeking two 2nd-rounders for Earl Thomas

If a team wants to pry Earl Thomas from the Seahawks, they'll have to pay.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Seattle's price in any trade talks for Thomas is two second-round picks, according to a source informed of the situation.

Rapoport noted that the cost would be more than the Seahawks gave up last year to acquire offensive tackle Duane Brown (a 2019 second-rounder, and a 2018 third-rounder).

Despite Thomas continuing to play at an All-Pro level, trade chatter has not dissipated for the veteran safety who is playing out the final year of his contract.

Thomas sat out practices last week, causing more hullabaloo in Seattle. Rapoport reported that the 29-year-old safety was fined by the Seahawks for missing practices last week, per a source informed of the situation.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys have each been rumored to be interested in trading for Thomas. Each team has denied it was actively seeking out a swap for the safety.

The trade deadline is Oct. 30 at 4 p.m. ET.