Dak Prescott predicts turnaround: 'Sun will rise again'

Dak Prescott is confident his slow start won't become a defining characteristic for the Dallas Cowboys' 2018 season.

Speaking to NFL Network's Michael Irvin, Prescott says he's confident he can help spur a turnaround for the team after a lackluster 1-2 start. Asked by Irvin whether he considers himself an elite quarterback, Prescott didn't hesitate in his response.

"Yeah, I do," Prescott said. "I'll always see myself as an elite quarterback and I know I'll get back to playing that way very soon. It's just three games. We'll put in all the work that we need to do. We'll get to where exactly we want to be and need to be. The sun will rise again."

Prescott understands things need to change. He knows the offense has underperformed through the first three games, averaging a paltry 13.7 points per game (31st in NFL) and 277.7 yards per game (30th).

"It's off," Prescott said about the offense. "We got to get it going, get it going early. ... That's what we need to do, just to start faster.

"Everything's there, but it seems we're not clicking the way we need to be clicking, and right now it's more so just finding the exact reason why."

The Cowboys' lack of depth at wide receiver was a concern coming out of the preseason and that narrative hasn't changed a month into the season. Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions could offer a prime opportunity for Prescott, who ranks 28th in passing yards (166 per game) amid a disappointing 74.9 passing rating, to prove he's capable of being the offensive leader the Cowboys sorely need.

With Prescott only throwing for more than 200 yards twice in the past 11 games, he needs to put in a vintage 2016 performance fast if the Cowboys want to ensure their aspirations as a legitimate playoff contender.