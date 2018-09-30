Injury roundup: Bills' McCoy expected to play vs. Pack

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy is expected to play against the Green Packers today, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

McCoy, trying to return from cracked rib cartilage, was adamant this week that he is playing.

In two games this season, McCoy has rushed for 61 yards on 16 carries.

Other injury news we are keeping an eye on Sunday:

1. There is a "good chance" that New England Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon (hamstring) will play today against the Dolphins, provided a pre-game workout goes well and head coach Bill Belichick decides he's ready, a source tells Rapoport.

2. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (knee) is expected to play against the Bills, according to Rapoport.

3. Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, dealing with a slew of injuries -- thumb, ankle and hamstring -- is expected to play against the Colts, according to Rapoport.

4. Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack (hamstring) is not expected to play against the Texans, which explains why Jeremy McNichols was promoted from the practice squad, according to Rapoport.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring) is expected to play against the Jets, as is guard A.J. Cann (triceps), according to Rapoport.

6. Despite being listed as questionable, Los Angeles Chargers wide receivers Keenan Allen (knee, tooth) and Travis Benjamin (foot) are both expected to play against the 49ers, a source tells Rapoport.

7. San Francisco 49ers running backs Matt Breida (knee) and Alfred Morris (knee) are both expected to play against the Chargers, sources tell Rapoport. Breida was trending up late in the week, while Morris should be good, provided he has a good warmup today.

8. Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley (ankle) is expected to play against the Lions, a source tells Rapoport.

9. Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery has recovered from his injured shoulder but is a game-time decision against the Titans due to being sick over the last three days, according to Rapoport. Teammate Corey Clement (quadriceps) is expected to play, according to Rapoport.

10. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers not only get quarterback Jameis Winston back off suspension in case starter Ryan Fitzpatrick falters, but first-round defensive tackle Vita Vea (calf) is also set to make his season debut, according to Rapoport.

11. Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (hamstring) is expected to play against the Seahawks, according to Rapoport.

12. Baltimore Ravens linebacker C.J. Mosley (knee) is expected to play against the Steelers, according to Rapoport.

13. Cleveland Browns quarterback Tyrod Taylor (concussion, back) is expected to be available against the Raiders, according to Rapoport.

14. Miami Dolphins defensive end Cameron Wake (knee) is expected to play, but safety Reshad Jones (shoulder) is out against the Patriots, according to Rapoport.

15. Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson (hip) is a game-time decision while wideout Doug Baldwin is expected to play, per Rapoport.

16. Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Mike Hilton (elbow) and safety Morgan Burnett (groin) are not expected to play against the Ravens, according to Rapoport.