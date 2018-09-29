Patriots release Corey Coleman from practice squad

Corey Coleman is again without a job.

The New England Patriots have released the receiver from their practice squad, the team announced.

ESPN first reported the news.

New England signed Coleman on Sept. 11 after the Buffalo Bills released the receiver as part of final preseason cuts. The Patriots cut Coleman to make room for Josh Gordon, acquired via trade with the Cleveland Browns, and then signed Coleman to the practice squad Sept. 19.

Buffalo had acquired Coleman from the Cleveland Browns via trade in August after Coleman, upset by his demotion to second string, told Browns coach Hue Jackson to trade him if the staff wasn't going to play him. The moment was captured by HBO's Hard Knocks, and not too long after, Cleveland GM John Dorsey sent Coleman to the Bills for a seventh-round pick.

Coleman was a first-round pick of the Browns in the 2016 draft out of Baylor. He's forever connected to the career of Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz after the Browns infamously passed on taking Wentz with the No. 2 pick, instead trading back with Philadelphia and eventually selecting Coleman with the Eagles' pick.

For his career, Coleman has 56 catches for 718 yards and five touchdowns in 19 games played.