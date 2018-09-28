Injuries: Randall Cobb dealing with hamstring issue

Randall Cobb landed on the Green Bay Packers' injury report Thursday with a hamstring issue.

Coach Mike McCarthy took a wait-and-see approach on Friday with his veteran receiver.

"We'll see what today brings. It's unfortunate, but we'll see how it goes," he said.

Cobb has participated in 91 percent of the Packers' offensive snaps through three games, corralling 17 catches for 194 yards and a TD. The past two games, however, the No. 2 receiver has been slowed, generating just eight catches for 52 yards.

If Cobb can't go Sunday versus the Buffalo Bills, the onus would fall to Geronimo Allison and rookies Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown to pick up the slack behind No. 1 target Davante Adams. The Packers could also take a tight-end heavy approach with Jimmy Graham, Lance Kendricks and Marcedes Lewis.

Here are the other injuries we're monitoring ahead of Sunday's Week 4 contests:

1. Philadelphia Eagles running back Jay Ajayi (back) good to go for Sunday, coach Doug Pederson said. Safety Rodney McLeod underwent knee surgery, but no determination has been made on whether they will place him on injured reserve, Pederson said. Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery is dealing with a illness, and it remains unclear whether he'll make his season debut this week. Running back Darren Sproles will not play this week due to a hamstring injury.